Australia's A-list stars gather for Lachlan Murdoch's Christmas party at Bellevue Hill mansion

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

More than 100 A-list stars were in a celebratory mood as they gathered for Australia’s fanciest Christmas party.

A who’s who of Australian showbiz, politics, business, sport and media gathered on Thursday at the palatial mansion that News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch shares with his wife Sarah in the exclusive Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill.

The soiree at the mansion on the harbor is the annual end-of-year gathering for friends of the Newscorp world down under – and its biggest stars.

Sky News presenter Peter Stefanovic was one of the first to enter, wearing a white business shirt and jacket.

He was followed by one of Murdoch’s neighbours, Michael Miller, CEO of News Corp Australasia, holding hands with his wife.

Sky News presenters Laura Jayes (left) and Paul Murray arrive for a big party night at Lachlan Murdoch’s Bellevue Hill

Sky News presenter Peter Stefanovic was one of the first to arrive at the Christmas party

News Corp Australasia Chief Executive Michael Miller and his wife arrive for their neighbors annual party at Bellevue Hill

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce was ready to let his hair down after a tumultuous year for the airline. while Sky News presenter Andrew Bolt arrived at the Murdoch mansion in a taxi.

Sky News presenter Laura Jayes arrived in a yellow dress with a plunging neckline and accessorised with dangling earrings and gold bracelets. She was joined by colleague Paul Murray.

Sky News colleague Sharri Markson arrived in a long flowy print dress.

NRL chief Andrew Abdo, along with his wife Anna, led the line-up of sports figures on the guest list, which also included AFL boss Gillon McLachlan and former CEO of Football Federation Australia David Gallop.

Sharri Markson arrived in a long flowy print dress and high heels

Sky News presenter Andrew Bolt took a taxi to Lachlan Murdoch’s mansion in eastern Sydney

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo (left) attended the Murdoch bash with wife Anna (right)

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is ready to let his hair down after a tumultuous year

Brad Hazzard, NSW’s outgoing health minister, led a host of invited politicians, including Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson and former minister turned opposition treasurer Angus Taylor

NSW Government Officer Michael Coutts-Trotter, the wife of Federal Minister Tanya Plibersek, was also in attendance.

A host of radio stars also arrived, including rival breakfast broadcaster Ben Fordham of 2GB and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli of Nova, which is owned by Murdoch’s private investment firm.

One notable no-show who attended last year’s bash was Kate Ritchie.

The first confirmed on Thursday that she is in rehab due to an “unhealthy dependence on alcohol.”

Opposition Treasurer Angus Taylor attended with his wife Louise (left)

Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn was also one of more than 100 guests