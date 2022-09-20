WhatsNew2Day
Australians wowed by Mount Annan Australian Botanical Gardens pink paper daisy fields near Sydney

Australia
By Jacky

The ultimate spring escape: Aussies are flocking to these stunning pink daisy fields just outside a major city – but you’d better be quick

  • Aussies rush to see a spectacular field of paper daisies that have just bloomed
  • The daisies are in the Australian Botanical Gardens at Mount Annan near Sydney
  • More than a million Western Australian native paper palm trees over almost 2000 sq.m
  • Their flowering marks the beginning of spring and attracts thousands of visitors

By Louise Allingham for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:39, 20 September 2022 | Up to date: 01:50, 20 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nature lovers rush to see a colorful display of paper daisies in full bloom now that spring has arrived.

The floral spectacle can be found at the Australian Botanical Gardens in Mount Annan, an outer Sydney suburb just 50 minutes from the city.

A sea of ​​more than a million West Australian paper daisies covers almost 2000 sq m of the venue’s Connections Garden in pink, purple, white and yellow.

Sydneysiders are flocking to a spectacular botanic garden to see an incredibly colorful display of paper daisies that have bloomed for early spring

The floral spectacle can be found at the Australian Botanical Gardens in Mount Annan, an outer Sydney suburb just 50 minutes from the city.

Paper daisies are native to Western Australia and are rarely seen outside the state, but are one of the Botanic Gardens' most popular attractions

Paper daisies are native to Western Australia and are rarely seen outside the state, but are one of the Botanic Gardens' most popular attractions

Paper daisies are native to Western Australia and are rarely seen outside the state, but are one of the Botanic Gardens’ most popular attractions.

The seeds are planted in the garden in May and carefully nurtured through the following months, when their flowering marks the beginning of spring.

Thousands of Sydney locals and tourists alike flock to the Botanic Gardens to see the spectacular daisy field every year and take vivid photos that have flooded social media.

Visitors will enjoy a feast for the senses as a kaleidoscope of colours, sounds of buzzing bees and floral scents fill the enchanting space

Visitors will enjoy a feast for the senses as a kaleidoscope of colours, sounds of buzzing bees and floral scents fill the enchanting space.

Paper daisies will remain in bloom from September until around the end of October, so you better be quick if you want to experience their magic.

Mount Annan’s Australian Botanic Gardens is also home to a number of native flora gardens, dreamy picnic spots, wildlife and walking and cycling trails.

The garden is open every day all year round from 8.00 to 17.00 and it is completely free to enter.

