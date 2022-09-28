Australians with ADHD can get National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) support

Some Australians with ADHD can access financial aid under the National Disability Insurance Scheme – with Federal Minister Bill Shorten forced to clarify who qualifies.

NDIS Secretary Bill Shorten this week asked the agency responsible for the scheme to give him advice on whether to include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

ADHD is a neurological disorder that affects one in 20 people and results in poor impulse control and focus, according to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.

On Monday, Mr Shorten said: ‘There are tens of thousands of people’ [with ADHD] those in the scheme for whom autism has been diagnosed as the primary disorder.’

NDIS Labor Secretary Bill Shorten (left) and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) have taken advice on ADHD and the National Disability Insurance Scheme

When asked Monday whether ADHD would be added to the list for automatic eligibility for the NDIS, Mr Shorten said he had taken the advice, which seemed to suggest he was considering it.

But on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Mr Shorten clarified: the Australian that he “has no plans to make changes to the restricted list of disabilities” that are automatically included.

“People with ADHD can become NDIS participants if they meet the criteria of being permanently and significantly disabled and provide evidence that they meet the requirements set out in the NDIS Act,” the spokesperson said.

‘There are currently about 3000 people with ADHD who receive NDIS support, or 0.5 percent of the scheme. But there are no plans to widen the existing gateway to the scheme.’

ADHD is estimated to be around 800,000 Australians according to research by Deloitte (stock image)

Proponents have pushed for the inclusion of ADHD, including radio personality Em Rusciano, who spoke on the subject at the National Press Club last month.

The comedian was diagnosed with ADHD at age 42 and also has a daughter with the condition and a son with autism.

She said testing and therapy were “extremely expensive” and that many GPs “didn’t necessarily believe in adult ADHD.”

“ADHD should be included in the NDIS as a primary disability,” said an emotional Ms. Rusciano.

But critics of the NDIS are already concerned about the cost, with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying in 2021 the cost had been “inflated” to $30 billion.

The NDIS refuted that by saying it was in line with the scheme’s expected growth.

New treasurer Jim Chalmers said the scheme is one of the five major budget costs and a “national conversation” is needed on how to pay for it.