Australians warned about scammers ahead of Christmas: How to protect yourself from fraud

Australians are increasingly falling victim to scammers, with an eye-watering sum paid to cybercriminals this year.

Nearly one in three Australians have been affected by financial scams, according to research from RateCity.com.au.

Twenty-nine percent of the 1,000 people surveyed admitted they had been scammed through credit card hacks, identity theft, and deception to hand over money.

By 2022, Australians will have handed over $526.3 million to scammers, according to the ACCC

How to avoid becoming a victim of a scam Be aware that scams exist: be wary

Always know exactly who you are talking to. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is

If you are unsure whether an offer is genuine, do not complete the purchase or share any personal information

Check if the company is registered through the ABN search website

Read reviews of the company and check for signs that it could be a scam

Use a credit card instead of a debit card or wire transfer so you can ask your bank for a chargeback Source: ACCC/Scamwatch

Over the past 12 months, Australians have handed over $526.3 million to scammers, an astonishing 88 percent increase over the same period in 2021.

Only $266.7 million was scammed in 2021, according to Scamwatch from the ACCC.

People need to be extra careful with their money around the holidays, says Sally Tindall, research director at RateCity.com.au.

Shoppers said scammers are impersonating Woolworths and want personal information

Scammers don’t take vacations, so while it might be a good time to put our feet up and relax, people need to stay alert when it comes to scams.

“Whether it’s a text, email, or social media post — think before you click,” she says.

Aussies eager to sell on Boxing Day should also be mindful of who they are giving their financial information to.

‘The post-Christmas sale can be a good time to pick up some bargains, but it’s also a good time for scammers to catch people,’ says Ms Tindall.

“Doubt everything when you shop online. Is it a website I recognize and trust? Is the payment option safe? Does the site unnecessarily ask for personal or financial information?

“If anything looks suspicious, close the browser and walk away.

‘Check your bank statements regularly and if you see a suspicious transaction, request it. Often it’s just a store with a funny trade name, but it’s better to feel stupid for questioning it than to potentially be robbed for thousands of dollars.”

Optus customers were warned to be vigilant of scammers after their data was leaked in massive cyber breaches

Phishing, a practice in which a scammer sends a fake message to trick someone into divulging sensitive information, has proven highly effective for scammers, with 66,649 reports of the tactic by 2022.

The method may include emails or text messages designed to look like they come from an official company or from a loved one in trouble.

Investment scams cost Australians the most, with $351.6 million in financial losses.

If you suspect you have been a victim of a scam, contact your bank immediately as they may suspend any outstanding transactions and block your account.