Australians tuck away $40,000 in savings as cost of living soars

Australians are saving more money than ever before with tens of thousands tucked into their savings as the cost of living rises.

Consumer tracker Finder found that an average resident snapped $39,439 in August — far more than even a few months ago.

The figure marks a 75 percent increase from the average $22,565 set aside in March, a record high since Finder began its survey in May 2019.

Sarah Megginson, Finder’s money expert, explained that Australians were becoming more cautious about spending their earnings.

“Australians are drastically increasing how much money they have hidden away to offset the rising cost of living,” she said.

“Consumers are concerned that high inflation and rising interest rates will leave them vulnerable and where possible they are stockpiling cash to weather the storm.”

Australians could survive for 19 weeks without paying that savings if they suddenly became unemployed.

Men have greater cash reserves than women with $52,786 saved compared to $26,132 in August.

“Saving a little is better than saving nothing – the habit of saving is the most important thing,” said Ms. Megginson.

Now is a good time to have excess money in the bank with high-interest savings accounts that offer interest rates above 3.1 percent per annum, and term deposits are even higher.

“While the RBA lifting the spot rate to 1.85% is bad news for borrowers, it’s good news for savers.”

Rising gasoline, housing and food costs caused inflation in the country to soar by 6.1 percent, its highest point in two decades.

The consumer price index rose in the June quarter at its strongest pace since mid-2001, and the unemployment rate fell to a new 48-year low of 3.4 percent last month.

Overall inflation is well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target of two to three percent.

A tight rental vacancy market and higher electricity prices caused housing costs to rise by nine percent in the year to June 30.

Transport costs rose 13.1 percent, while food prices rose 5.9 percent after the recent floods.