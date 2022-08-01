Australians to go to the polls to vote for an Aboriginal Voice to Parliament

Home Affairs Minister Linda Burney gave a strong speech on the importance of a voice in Parliament and encouraged Australians to ‘get it done together’.

Ms Burney gave her speech at Question Time on Monday after attending the Garma Festival in the Northern Territory with Anthony Albanese over the weekend.

There, the Prime Minister revealed the potential question that could be asked in a referendum, which is, ‘Do you support a constitutional amendment that introduces an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander vote?’

During her speech, Ms Burney referred to a 2007 promise made by former Prime Minister John Howard to hold a referendum within 18 months to recognize Indigenous Australians in the Constitution.

Indigenous Australians minister Linda Burney (pictured) has encouraged Australians to vote for an Indigenous vote to parliament during question time in parliament on Monday

Ms Burney attended the Garma Festival in the Northern Territory with Anthony Albanese over the weekend (pictured)

“I want to close by quoting another former prime minister, and I quote: “The Australian people want to move. They want to move towards a new settlement on this matter. I will submit a referendum to the Australian people within 18 months to formally recognize Indigenous Australians in our constitution.”

“That Prime Minister was John Howard in 2007. 15 years ago. If not now, when? If not now, when? Let’s do this together,’ said Mrs Burney.

The Minister for Indigenous Australians reminded the Senate of the Indigenous community’s “overwhelming sense of excitement” when the idea of ​​an Indigenous vote was put forward by the Prime Minister.

While Ms Burney said the process to enshrine a vote in the constitution would not be rushed, now was the time to act.

“A Voice to Parliament is about both symbolism and practical results, practical results such as education, housing and domestic violence,” she told parliament.

‘A Voice to the Parliament means Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders will be consulted and heard about policies that affect them, practical outcomes that will make a real difference in people’s lives.’

Mr Albanese said details about The Voice, such as its function and how it worked, would be worked out after consultation, but that it would only act as an advisory body and not a third chamber of parliament.

Ms Burney said previous work by Aboriginal leaders on The Voice would not be jettisoned and would be part of the government’s consideration.

The prime minister revealed the potential question that could be asked in a referendum: ‘Do you support a constitutional amendment that introduces an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander vote?’

Ms Burney referred to a promise by former Prime Minister John Howard about holding a referendum to recognize Indigenous Australians in the constitution. Then she added: ‘If not now, when? If not now, when? Let’s do this together’

While no timetable for the referendum has yet been set, Labor reportedly prefers to hold the vote next year.

Mr Albanese said the move to enshrine a vote to parliament would be a way to promote reconciliation.

“Five years on (from the Uluru statement) it’s time for all of us to take the walk with Indigenous Australians,” he told parliament.

“It’s not a matter of special treatment. It’s not a matter of preferential power, it’s about consulting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on decisions that affect them.”

The Prime Minister said The Voice would be an opportunity to “elevate our nation.”

“The primacy of Parliament is not affected … it is a matter of a vote that is a vehicle to move practical measures forward,” he said.

Greens First Nations spokeswoman Lidia Thorpe said she welcomed the referendum and wanted all elements of the Uluru statement to be adopted.

However, she called on the government to implement a treaty with indigenous peoples and follow all the recommendations of the royal commission on deaths in custody.

While there is no timetable for a referendum on the issue yet, Labor reportedly prefers to hold the vote next year (stock image)

Anthony Albanese said the Vote to Parliament would be an opportunity to ‘elevate our nation’

“Our priority should be black justice in this country, our priority should be to save lives today, not to wait for a referendum,” she told ABC radio.

First Nations Country Liberal Party Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price called the bill “virtue signaling” and called for more practical action.

“This bill is an unnecessary distraction from the important work that needs to be done in which we as a coalition have invested heavily,” she said.

Senator Thorpe also led a push in the Senate to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples through her private senator’s bill.

She previously made a stand in the Senate while being sworn in, raising her fist — often seen as a symbol of defiance — and branding the queen a “colonizer” while calling herself “sovereign.”

Senator Thorpe was then forced to recite the oath of allegiance without the additional words.

Her bill will create a framework for the implementation of UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) and introduce annual reporting mechanisms.