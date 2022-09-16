Australians struggling to pay for bills, food with almost half enduring a rent increase in last year

Australia’s spiraling rental crisis has left ordinary Australians struggling to pay bills, put food on the table and even make people homeless.

New research by analysts Compare the Market has found that 49 percent of renters in Australia have had rent increases in the past 12 months, leading many to fear how much the next rent increase will be.

According to SQM Research, average home rents in state and territory capitals of Australia have increased 16.3 percent over the past year to $657 per week.

Aussies posted images online showing alarming increases in their weekly rent, including one that revealed their payments had increased by more than 25 percent per week from $460 to $610.

A woman from Cairns named Amy shared a tearful video to TikTok in which she said she was now homeless as a result of the rejection of a number of properties, exposing the victims of Australia’s shattered rental market.

“People need to know how things are going in Australia right now. I’ll be homeless in three weeks, not because we can’t pay the rent, but because there’s just nothing available,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Some suburbs in major cities, including Sydney’s inner west, have seen a 35 percent increase per week.

A family living in a flat in Zetland has seen rents rise from $850 a week to $1,100 this year two years ago.

They had complained about mold problems in the apartment that were never fixed, before having to move due to the ‘outrageous’ rises, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Another woman and her partner got a two-bedroom place nearby for $640 last year, but were told by their agent that it would increase to $850 this year.

Amy from Cairns pointed the finger at the situation she and many others find themselves in with the greed of real estate agents and landlords.

‘I want to know what brokers and landlords do, do you have any heart? Do you have any soul?’ she asked crying.

“Because now you’re kicking people out of their homes. You kick people out of their hometowns and make them homeless because you just want more money. That’s all.’

She said the plight forced her to move from Cairns, 2,000 km away, to the Queensland capital.

“I have to move 2,000 km to couchsurf with family in Brisbane because of your heartlessness,” Amy added.

According to Compare the Market, about 41 percent of all renters said it affected their ability to save, including for a down payment to buy a home of their own.

Rent increases that are considered “excessive” are different in each location, but in general rental agencies consider increases to be excessive if they differ too much from comparable market rents, if there is a significant difference from the current rent, or if the property has outstanding repairs are needed.

The national vacancy rate for rental homes is only 1.1 percent of all homes. In the regions, the vacancy rate is below 1 percent.

Compare the market Chris Ford said it is a very difficult market for struggling tenants.

“Right now there just aren’t enough rental properties available,” he said.

“Too much demand and not enough supply are some of the factors driving prices up, meaning low-income renters are the ones who will struggle the most.

‘The inability to save makes home ownership even more inaccessible for people who want to escape the rental system.’

Mr Ford said rising costs were a major stress for bill payers struggling to make ends meet.

“One in five Australians feel stressed about money every day, and as many as 65 percent of renters admitted they would struggle to pay their next rent increase,” he said.

“Moving to a cheaper home is a possible solution, but while the market remains tight, good deals are hard to find and landlords are less likely to negotiate.”

House rents in Australia’s capitals have risen over the past year SYDNEY: Up 21.3 percent to $814.30 per week MELBOURNE: Up 9.5 percent to $558.80 per week BRISBANE: Up to 21.8 percent up to $607.60 per week PERTH: Increase from 12.4 percent to $582.20 per week ADELAIDE: 19.1 percent up to $524.20 per week CANBERRA: Up to 8.3 percent up to $771.40 per week DARWIN: Up to 7.9 percent up to $663.60 per week HOBART: 10.4 percent up to $533.40 per week CAPITAL AVERAGE: Up to 16.3 percent up to $657 per week Source: SQM Survey median weekly home rent data showing annual increases for the year to week ending June 4, 2022

Mr. Ford said that while it is mostly people with mortgages who are hardest hit by rising interest rates, renters could be hit by landlords who recoup costs by increasing their rents.

“We are still very much in a landlord market at the moment and we have already seen rents rise over the past 12 months as a result of increased competition in tightening markets.

“In the end it comes down to what tenants are willing to pay for a roof over their heads,” he says.

Mr Ford said tenants should ensure they are aware of the relevant laws in their state or territory as there are limits to how often and by how much their landlord can raise rents.

“If a landlord has set out his intention to increase your rent by more than comparable properties in your area, you can successfully sue your relevant court as excessive,” he said.