Australians stranded by Covid border closures to receive no compensation

Thousands of Victorians who have been locked out of their own state for months by Covid are not getting any compensation.

Residents were effectively left homeless or without any income after the NSW-Victoria border was slammed last July.

They were given just 12 hours to cross the border before it closed on July 20 when the Delta variant outbreak began in Sydney.

The Andrews administration rejected the Ombudsman’s recommendation to publicly apologize and compensate the Victorians affected by the decision.

Dozens of Victorians were effectively made homeless after the NSW-Victoria border was slammed last July (photo, police at the border in December 2020)

Ombudsman Deborah Glass (pictured in 2018) described the management of the NSW-Victorian border as inhumane and unjust when making her recommendations

Ombudsman Deborah Glass described the management of the NSW-Victorian border as inhumane and unjust when she made her recommendations last December.

The Victorian government has yet to apologize to the public and will not reimburse those stranded by the swift closure of the border.

The ombudsman instructed the government to report on measures taken to enforce the recommendations with a response published two months later.

The response was uploaded to a Department of Health webpage and pointed out how Victorians in ‘extreme risk zones’ could not return home without an exemption.

The exemptions were notoriously difficult to obtain and residents detained in NSW complained about the ‘confusing’ process, The age reported.

Travelers were asked to provide a date they expected to cross the border – which would often pass before their request was processed, rendering it useless.

“These important border restrictions have been put in place because of the increased public health risk for Victorians from interstate travelers,” the response came out.

In particular, there were several active outbreaks in NSW linked to the Delta variant of Covid-19, which posed a continued significant risk of incursion in Victoria.

The Victorian government has yet to apologize to the affected Victorians and has decided not to reimburse those stranded by the swift closure of the border

The Victorian government has said Interstate residents were ‘strongly and repeatedly’ encouraged to return four weeks before NSW was declared an ‘extreme risk zone’ on July 23 (pictured, police check permits as Victorians rush to beat border closures )

“The restrictions were also necessary given the low vaccination coverage in Victoria at the time, which left insufficient population coverage to protect against outbreaks and resulting community transmission.”

The response said interstate residents were “strongly and repeatedly” encouraged to return four weeks before NSW was declared an “extreme risk zone” on July 23.

Three days earlier, it was announced that residents entering Victoria must apply for a condolence waiver.

“While the Victorian Government is not considering making ex gratia payments for those Victorians unable to travel home during this period, it does acknowledge the distress and disruption that border restrictions in general have caused,” the response was read.

“It also recognizes the frustration and challenges people have encountered trying to obtain an exemption in these difficult circumstances, as public health risks for Victorians from Covid-19 have continued to evolve.”

Residents were given just 12 hours to cross the border before it was closed amid mounting concerns over the Delta variant outbreak in Sydney (photo, police in January 2021)

The Victorian government has decided not to reimburse those affected by unexpected border closures during last July’s Delta outbreak (photo, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews)

The ombudsman is considering the government’s response to her recommendations over a two-year period, which will then be submitted to parliament.

In an earlier report, Ms Glass described the system of waivers as limited, with shadow health minister Georgie Crozier going even further.

Ms Crozier on Saturday described the harsh border closures as the “most cruel and inconvenient of many hasty decisions” that had caused needless suffering.

Greens health spokesperson Dr Tim Read said residents of Victoria should not be locked out after the infections matched those in NSW.

“An apology and compensation, especially for those on low incomes who pay rent in two states, would be the least the government could do,” he said.