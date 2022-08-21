<!–

Australians are more worried about being attacked by China than their Taiwanese counterparts, new research suggests.

One in 10 Australians think China will attack their country, which is double the number in Taiwan who fear a similar offensive, according to the Australia Institute.

The institute’s International and Security Affairs Program also found that nearly one in four Australians believe Beijing will launch an attack on Taiwan in the near future, compared to just one in 20 of islanders.

About 70 percent of both Australia and Taiwan believe the island should become an independent state if it can maintain peaceful relations with the Chinese government.

The survey reveals a growing fear of Beijing and the possibility of war.

Amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait following US President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island this month, the Australia Institute surveyed two groups of 1,000 people, one each from Australia and Taiwan.

Beijing fired at least 11 rockets near Taiwan after the trip, with the island’s government claiming it was a simulated invasion.

About 60 percent of participants from both groups said their country would be defeated in a war against China.

Men from both countries were more confident that their country could be defended from Beijing than the women surveyed.

The survey found that slightly more Australians (85 percent) than Taiwanese (80 percent) viewed China as aggressive.

But both groups said it was the United States that was the aggressor.

Nearly double the number of Australian men (49 percent) as women (26 percent) think the country will be willing to engage in conflict if Beijing threatens Australia with military action.

The vast majority of both Australian and Taiwanese participants believe it is in everyone’s interest that China and the US work to maintain the peace.

Allan Behm, director of the International and Security Affairs program, said it was “amazing” that more Australians feared an attack.

“The more the anti-China lobby beats the war drums, the more scared Australian Australians become,” he said.

This research indicates that the rhetoric about China and the fear mongering about the risk of war has had an impact on public opinion.

“The results support the case for a reset in the relationship between Australia and China and the way we conduct this important national conversation.”

The Albanian government urged Beijing to halt its activities over concerns about possible “miscalculations” and reaffirmed its commitment to the One China policy.

Mr Behm praised Secretary of State Penny Wong for her handling of the relationship.

Speaking to the National Press Club, China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said there was “no compromise” with Taiwan and that his country’s 1.4 billion people would decide the future.

He also said the 23 million people living in Taiwan would undergo re-education about China once they are reunited.