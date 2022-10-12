Australians face fine by failing to lodge tax return by October 31 and how to get $2,580 tax refund

Australians who fail to lodge their tax returns in less than three weeks face a $222 fine with middle income tax breaks of up to $2,580 ending soon.

That penalty from the Australian Taxation Office grows to a maximum of $1,110, with the amount increasing by $222 for every 28 days after the October 31 deadline.

The tax office went easy on individuals in 2020 and 2021, the hardest years of the pandemic.

But with a national debt approaching $1 trillion, the IRS is now cracking down on those who either haven’t filed an online tax return by Halloween or are registered with a tax accountant.

Tamara Burns, a Port Macquarie-based chartered accountant who is also a director of PB Taxation Services, said her clients were being fined for late filing tax returns for previous financial years.

“The last few years when Covid hit the tax office pretty much shut down their collection departments, but in the last few weeks we’ve seen them really ramp up their operations,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘They’re chasing down outstanding filings, outstanding debts, and they’re penalizing and sentencing people quite harshly compared to previous years.

“From my experience, most late fees have been waived over the last two years in recognition of the unprecedented times we were in.”

H&R Block director of tax communications Mark Chapman said individual taxpayers and businesses were generally not fined if they were owed a refund.

But he said the tax office was cracking down on those claiming deductions for union dues, subscriptions, clothing, overtime meals, mobile phone, internet and car use.

“The focus on home office, mobile phone and home internet costs is likely to be particularly pronounced with so many people working from home due to Covid-19,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

Sir. Chapman said the tax office would also crack down on those who falsely claimed work expenses under $300 without a receipt, which is allowed if there is a bank statement.

“The ATO believes that some taxpayers are claiming this – or an amount just under $300 – without actually incurring the expenditure at all,” he said.

Why the tax office cracks down on cars Australians who use their car for work can claim a flat rate of 72 cents per kilometer for journeys up to 5,000km. But H&R Block director of tax communications Mark Chapman said the end of lockdowns meant the Australian Taxation Office would crack down. “The ATO is concerned that too many taxpayers are automatically claiming the 5,000km limit regardless of actual travel volume, particularly as work-related car use could be expected to have fallen due to Covid-19,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

Dry cleaning will also be examined more closely.

“Requirements for work-related clothing, dry cleaning and laundry, particularly when Covid and working from home could be expected to have led to a reduction in these requirements,” Mr Chapman said.

Tax returns for the previous 2021-22 financial year entitle middle and average earners to up to $1,500 in tax credits on top of a further $1,080 in tax relief introduced by the previous coalition government.

That takes the total maximum relief up to $2,580.

Low and middle income tax is offset

People earning up to $126,000 who complete their tax return for the last financial year will be eligible for low and middle income tax of up to $1,080.

Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s March budget before the election topped it up with a $420 tax offset.

That means 4.6 million Australians earning between $48,000 and $90,000 will receive $1,500 in tax credits, while another 1.8 million people on $37,000 to $48,000 will get $675 back.

Tax reliefs

On top of that, Australians are also getting tax relief in the 2021-22 financial year, thanks to measures introduced by the previous government.

Those earning between $48,000 and $90,000 would get $2,580 back when the $1,500 in tax credits was combined with $1,080 in tax credits.

The tax credit, introduced in the October 2020 Budget, expired on 30 June, meaning individuals will not get it in 2022-2023.

The 2021-22 fiscal year is also the last in which professionals who work from home can claim a flat hourly rate of 80 cents for each hour they spend at their dining room table or study.

New treasurer Jim Chalmers is keeping Australians guessing whether Labor will keep the tier three tax cuts it voted for in opposition (he’s pictured voting in Brisbane with his wife Laura)

This shortcut was introduced in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic and meant that individuals did not have to add up all their receipts related to working from home under the alternative scheme of claiming 52 cents an hour.

Australians who register with a tax accountant by October 31 have until May 15 next year to submit their tax return.

Electronically submitted returns take 12 business days to process.

New treasurer Jim Chalmers is keeping Australians guessing whether Labor will keep the third tax cuts it voted for in opposition.

“We’ve made it quite clear that this budget in October will be about implementing the commitments we made to the people,” he told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.

“Our job is to ensure that our budgets are perfectly calibrated to the economic conditions that we confront them with.”

The Parliamentary Budget Office estimated that phase three tax cuts would cost $243 billion over a decade.

Gross public debt approaches $1 trillion in 2023-24, after $300 billion in pandemic welfare measures in 2020.

The former coalition government, with Labor’s support in opposition, introduced sweeping phase three tax changes in 2019 in an election year, shortly before the pandemic.

What you would get back under stage three tax relief $45,000: Nothing $60,000: $375 $80,000: $875 $120,000: $1,875 $150,000: $3,975 $200,000: $9,075 Tax liability for 2024-25 compared to 2022-23

Laws were passed that from July 2024 will see the number of tax brackets reduced from five to four for the first time since 1984.

This would mean the 37 percent tax bracket was abolished and a new 30 percent tax bracket created for all individuals earning between $45,000 and $200,000.

A new top marginal tax rate of 45 percent would apply to those earning more than $200,000.

This means those earning more than $200,000 on their 2024-25 tax returns will get $11,640 back compared to 2017-18 and $9,075 compared to 2023-24.

A person earning $80,000 would only get $875 back.

Former Prime Minister and Treasurer John Howard, whose government introduced the GST in July 2000, said too much of the Commonwealth’s revenue base was dependent on personal income tax.

‘The burden borne by personal tax in this country is too high,’ he told ABC Radio National on Wednesday.

‘This suggestion that these so-called step three tax cuts are for the rich is – to use that term in a different context – a bit rich.

‘We rely too much on personal income tax.’