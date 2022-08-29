Australians face an $11,000 fine from November 1

NSW residents will be fined $11,000 as of November if they are caught supplying, selling or giving away a range of single-use plastic items.

The state government will ban various products within a few months and threatens with heavy fines for residents and companies that violate the rule.

Plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates, bowls and cotton swabs are among the items that will be banned.

Individuals caught distributing the items will be fined $11,000, companies will be fined $55,000, while manufacturers can be fined $110,000.

The ban on single-use items is part of the state government’s plan to eliminate plastic through the Plastic Reduction and Circular Economy Act.

The law was passed in November 2021 and has slowly reduced plastic waste in the state with lightweight plastic bags banned in June 2022.

Environment Secretary James Griffin labeled single-use plastics an environmental disaster.

“Single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60 percent of all litter in NSW,” he said.

The ban will prevent nearly 2.7 billion pieces of plastic litter from entering the environment in NSW over the next 20 years.

“These bans require companies, many in the hospitality and retail sectors, to change their supply chains, and I’m pleased to see so many have moved away from plastic items long before the additional bans come into effect in November.”

The ban will come into effect on November 1, and all locations in NSW, including charities, will not be allowed to deliver the blocked items.

Companies can also damage their reputation if the NSW Environment Protection Authority publishes all compliance notices, convictions and fines in a public register.

It also bans compostable plastics and bioplastics because they cannot be broken down outside of commercial composting facilities.

Sydney City Council recommended that businesses switch to reusable products for in-store dining customers using bamboo or paper alternatives.

The council also suggested that companies charge customers for all single-use products to further reduce waste.

While most bans will primarily affect the hospitality industry, the ban on plastic swabs will target the beauty industry.

Instead of using plastic swabs, which are typically used in industry to clean up dyes, the NSW government recommends companies use paper or bamboo-based products.

Individuals are encouraged to consider using reusable silicone earplugs.

The ban was initially intended to include the probationary period of paper-based products with a plastic liner, but a two-year exemption will see them in circulation until October 31, 2024.

The NSW government based the phased rollout of the ban on items most often discarded as litter, claiming it would prevent 2.7 billion plastic products from ending up in the environment.

The ban does not apply to single-use plastic dishes with spill-resistant lids, serving utensils, prepackaged items (such as plastic straws attached to juices), and foam crates used to transport raw foods (such as seafood and meat).

People with medical needs are exempt from the ban.

In the previous phase on June 1, the use of lightweight plastic bags was banned in NSW.

The ban excluded reusable plastic bags, garbage bags, production bags, medical plastics and animal waste bags.

Takeaways told Daily Mail Australia that the change had both positives and negatives, admitting it would be ‘annoying’, even though they are happy to support major environmental reform.

“It’s good for the environment, but it’s getting a little annoying for us,” says Yui, who works at Japanese noodle shop Gumshara in Sydney’s Haymarket.