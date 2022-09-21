Australians expose dirty tricks to charge you big for water

<!–

Australian diners have exposed the dirty tricks restaurants use to charge their customers huge bills for a glass of water.

Restaurants that serve alcohol are required by law to provide free tap water, but that doesn’t stop some from tricking customers into paying for it.

A Melbourne resident noted the sneaky trend of tap water no longer being offered after it was given ‘still or sparkling’ as the only option.

Another Victorian said they had to pay a huge fee after bottles of still water – which they believed to be tap water – were brought to the table.

I once replied ‘still’ assuming that meant tap water, $20 on the bill at the end for the multiple bottles of water they brought to the table – without asking if we wanted more – which I thought was free tap water was,” they wrote.

I recently had dinner with a friend, she ordered the still water and I was like “they are going to charge you for that”. She didn’t believe me. Well, she did when the bill came,” another commented.

Others advised the Melburnian to “just ask for tap” when they got the “pumpy” question, because it’s the way restaurants sell.

“Yeah, just always ask for a tap,” one wrote.

“Is there anyone who doesn’t roll their eyes when they get this pompous question? If I want expensive sparkling, I’ll ask, like everything else on the menu.’

Another diner added: ‘If they ever offer flat or sparkling, we always say just tap water please. And they bring it. Happens mainly in restaurants.

‘That’s called up-selling. You can still ask for tap water and they can’t say no, but their job is literally to make a profit. Tap water is not profitable,’ explains a third.

A Sydneysider dined at executive chef Matt Moran’s expensive waterfront restaurant Aria, being charged $10.50 for a bottle of still water.

But someone who claimed to be a silent partner in a “decent up-and-coming Melbourne restaurant” said people were making it more of a problem than it should be and that customers should just be polite.

“Restaurants ARE businesses after all, and it’s not against the law for them to make money in these small ways,” they wrote.

‘If you don’t like sparkling water or don’t want to pay for it, it’s entirely up to you to control the interaction or politely say no!

“Nobody is forcing you to take something you don’t want.”