As news of Queen Elizabeth’s death sends shockwaves around the world, Australia is triggering a secret plan seven decades in the making, with a national holiday as part of Australia’s response to the news.

The heartbreaking reality that Her Majesty, 96, has passed away after 73 years as ruler of Britain and head of state for Australia and the Commonwealth means a series of protocols will now be enacted in Canberra.

Buckingham Palace’s code words that ‘London Bridge is down’ will kick off a 10-day process, starting with Charles naming as king and ending in her funeral.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese got the news of the Queen’s death an hour before the rest of the world was informed via an official announcement.

In preparation, the prime minister’s staff carry a ceremonial black tie that Anthony Albanese must wear immediately after receiving the news.

While it will be the saddest days for her family, royal guards and legion of loyal fans that herald a solemn period of mourning, the Queen will be immortalized with the announcement of a new national holiday in Australia.

The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, in Balmoral, Scotland, on Tuesday. Thursday she was under the supervision of doctors out of concerns for her health

Prince Charles becomes Charles III, proclaimed at St James’s Palace and in Australia by the Governor General

The plans are said to have been revised since 2017 and passed on to Mr Albanian as Australia’s new Prime Minister. The weekend Australian reported.

The plans include an Australian service to be held at a yet-to-be-confirmed Anglican cathedral after the state funeral.

The day that happens will likely be called an Australian national holiday.

Mr Albanese’s black tie, which he will be wearing on the occasion of the Queen’s death, has reportedly been carried around by associates of recent prime ministers or governors-general in preparation for the sad news.

In Australia, the same proclamation will be made in Parliament House by the notable representative of the monarch here, the Governor General.

Charles’ new full title will be the expanded “Charles the Third, by the Grace of God King of Australia and His other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth.”

Charles’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will take the title of queen consort, as confirmed by the queen earlier this year.

Australia’s official mourners are likely to be Mr Albanian and his girlfriend, Jodie Haydon

“When my son Charles becomes king in time, I know that you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” she said.

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own faithful service.”

She will have no authority or title in Australia other than social and diplomatic, but she will be known in the world as Queen Camilla.

A framed message has been placed on the gate of Buckingham Palace informing the public of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The floodlights of the palace are dimmed in a poignant yet traditional feat of symbolism.

Of utmost importance to Australians will be the news that a national holiday is likely to come after the Queen’s death.

But fittingly, news of the holiday will have to wait at least 11 days for the Queen to say goodbye.

Her funeral will take place ten days after her death, with a procession to Westminster Abbey at 11am, an engagement at Windsor Castle at 3:55pm and a private funeral at the castle at 7pm.

There will be four official Australian mourners: the Prime Minister, his partner, Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley.

Current Governor General David Hurley will be an official mourner at the Queen’s funeral

They will be flown in two RAAF planes that will also bring Pacific leaders to London for the Queen’s funeral.

Mr Albanese will perform a ceremonial role for service in the UK and at home in Australia.

Another ten to twelve notable Australians will be invited to attend the Queen’s funeral.

They are expected to include Indigenous Australians, representatives of charitable, religious, sports and community organisations.

Flags will fly at half mast in the UK and Australia for ten days and bells will be rung in churches across Australia.