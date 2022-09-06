Australian YouTube star ‘Hoju Sara’ Holmes dies aged 31 from leukaemia

Popular Australian YouTuber Sara Holmes has died aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukemia.

The South Korea-based star had 340,000 subscribers and was known for vlogging about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty.

In May, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia immediately after returning home to Brisbane with her Korean fiancé, Hyun.

Popular Australian YouTuber Sara Holmes aka ‘HojuSara’ (pictured) has died aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukemia

The couple had been unable to visit Australia for two years due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Hyun publicly announced Sara’s death on September 5 with a post on her social media pages, which read: “Since parting is sad, let’s say Bbyong instead. bbyong!’

‘Byong’ is a Korean slang term meaning to appear or disappear, and it is often used as a nice way to say goodbye.

A tearful Hyun also addressed Sara’s fans in an emotional 40-minute YouTube video on her channel, featuring a voice message from Sara recorded from the hospital shortly before her death.

In May, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia immediately after returning home to Brisbane with her Korean fiancé, Hyun. Together in the picture

The Brisbane-born star from South Korea had 340,000 subscribers and was known for vlogging about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty.

“If you’re listening to this, I love you all. If you’re listening to this, I’m looking at you all from the sky,” she said in the message.

“I wanted to make it to the end. I will take care of all of you. Every time you see something beautiful, it’s me. This is not the end. I’m still fighting. I’m fighting. I wanted to spend more precious time with all of you. I wanted to message you all, but this came faster than I expected.

‘I made so many good friends. I think I’ve used up all my luck. I have no regrets. I wanted to spend more time with you, but I’ll watch over you.’

Hyun said Sarah was given less than a week to live from doctors in August, but she lasted 10 days before passing away on September 1.

“She was a really nice person,” he said through tears.

“In my whole life it was the first time I met such a nice person.”

Sara’s fiancé Hyun addressed her fans in an emotional 40-minute YouTube video on her channel, featuring a spoken message from Sara, which was hospitalized shortly before her death.

Sara was diagnosed less than six months ago after returning home with Hyun to Australia for a family vacation.

While staying at a friend’s house in Sydney, she noticed strange back pains she’d never felt before.

The pain continued to spread and once she arrived in Brisbane to see her parents, she was rushed to the emergency room to undergo tests.

After being in the hospital for a few days and being tested for blood clots, she was told her heart was healthy and she probably only had ‘muscle pain’ before she was advised to go home and ‘rest for a few days’. rest’.

“If you’re listening to this, I love you all. If you’re listening to this, I’m watching you all from the sky,” Sara said in her latest message to fans

When she left the hospital, she passed out in the front and was taken by ambulance to another hospital for further testing, before finally being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

“When I was in that hospital, other people couldn’t go to the emergency room because of the coronavirus, I had to go there alone,” she revealed in May.

Sara said she was stunned after being diagnosed because she led a healthy lifestyle and had walked and cycled with Hyun a few days earlier.

Sara was diagnosed less than six months ago after returning home with Hyun to Australia for a family holiday

“Whatever you do, even if you live healthy, you can just get it for no reason,” she told her followers.

‘Actually, in Australia, only 1000 people are diagnosed each year. So it turns out I’m one of those people this year.

‘I can only laugh. Honestly, I’ve already cried a lot, so if you don’t smile, you just cry more. Right?’

Sara immediately began chemotherapy and spent every day with Hyun and her parents after being diagnosed, until her death on September 1.

Sara said she was stunned after being diagnosed because she led a healthy lifestyle and had walked and cycled with Hyun a few days earlier.

She started her YouTube channel in 2014 from her home in Brisbane.

After it grew in popularity, she started traveling to South Korea before meeting Hyun and moving there permanently.

Messages of condolence and tributes from her friends, fans and other influencers have poured in since her death was announced on Monday, including from Safiya Nygaard, Liah Yoo, Amanda Rach Lee, Kim Dao, Michelle Park and many more.

Sara’s fiancé Hyun said he hopes to learn English so he can live in Australia and spend more time with Sara’s parents.