Australian workers burned out by lack of staff and covering for colleagues in Coivd isolation

Australian small businesses struggle to stay open as lack of staff and Covid isolation rules push exhausted workers into burnout.

Since the lockdowns ended last year and the Omicron wave was over, customers have returned in droves, but there are not enough staff to serve them.

The unemployment rate is just 3.4 percent, the lowest in 48 years, and foreign workers and backpackers have yet to make a full return after the pandemic.

Hundreds of thousands of workers were also plunged into isolation after testing positive for Covid, putting even more pressure on their colleagues who controlled the fortress.

Leah Cameron runs Marrawah Law, Australia’s only Indigenous law firm, and said her clients were struggling to cope.

Companies are often forced to cut their hours or shut down for days at a time because they don’t have enough healthy staff to cover the shifts.

“They don’t know what to do and they have a high turnover of staff,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“A lot of people are like, ‘It doesn’t make sense for me to get up and leave’, that’s the situation wherever you go.

“In small businesses, it’s like a family and you think if you can’t do something, the business is at risk, so there’s an added burden, especially for owners, that isn’t really talked about.”

Ms. Cameron has 13 employees and represents small and large businesses, the government and conducts Indigenous lawsuits such as Indigenous titles.

Her entire Cairns office was wiped out by Covid earlier this year, exposing the pressure on her corporate clients.

“It wasn’t just a bit of sniffling, they were in bed – which was hard because it put pressure on the rest of the team… so it’s a vicious circle. It’s hard to avoid burnout,” she said.

Ms Cameron said there was also a lot of uncertainty about whether Covid had peaked, when the next wave would come and how bad it could be, making it difficult for companies to plan ahead.

She said it was difficult to find new staff, but useful for companies like her because people wanted to work “somewhere with a purpose” right now.

Many of her clients had resorted to recruiting children straight out of school or college because experienced hands were scarce.

Ms Cameron said such serious staff shortages meant that many entrepreneurs and their staff had not taken a proper break all year and were burned out.

“I need time, which is hard to do and I find that hard to do at home because I’ll be distracting myself with another project so I have to get away, even just a few hours on the road with the family,” she said. .

“Getting away from somewhere is the only time I can really put down my tools and refocus. Your mind stands still for a moment and you can expand your thinking beyond the mundane.’

A survey by American Express found that 47 percent of small business owners said their mental health and well-being suffered because they couldn’t take time off for a vacation during the pandemic.

The survey found that 77 percent of small business owners believed travel had a positive impact on their prospects and ability to run their business, and 63 percent believed it helped them make better business decisions.

Another 66 percent said they felt rejuvenated after a vacation and needed fewer sick days, and more than half felt more relaxed, happier and more energetic when they returned to work.

Behavioral researcher and strategist Dan Gregory said taking a break is vital for mental health and well-being.

“Unfortunately, this is not something Australian small business owners have been able to do in recent years,” he said.

“While some small business owners think they have too much on their plate right now to leave, they should consider taking a trip not only for their own well-being, but also for the business benefits that come from the leisure time.” will ensue.’