Australian women share American culture shocks after travelling for Burning Man festival

Two young Australian women traveling in the US have revealed the major culture shocks they’ve experienced while traveling abroad so far: brutal men, crazy driving and bad coffee.

Speaking to the camera, Maria and her unnamed Brisbane friend explain how men in America seem to be more confident and extremely persistent.

“The trust in the men who approach you on the street and try to pick you up on the street is out of this world,” Maria says in their TikTok video.

Her boyfriend agreed, calling her “ballsy.”

“At home no one would ever approach me on the street. We’ve been here for a day now and going for a walk and the number coming up to you to ask for your number.’

She went on to explain that she was “almost crying” on the phone with her two-year-old son and that men were still trying to pick her up.

“Today we were riding our bikes through the streets of San Francisco and this guy in an Amazon truck said ‘what’s your number’ followed by him who followed us slowly in his van for six blocks to get our number,” he said. they. .

Her friend admitted afterwards that the persistence was “a little scary.”

The second half of the video was devoted to bad coffee.

“If you’re not at a Starbucks and you ask for coffee, it’s just the brewed s**t in a pot,” she lamented.

“You can’t actually order a latte or anything – they just look at you blankly,” her friend added.

“I asked for an ice cold long black and the woman said ‘Oh, we only do coffee here,'” she laughed.

The third and final thing that shocked the young women was the way Americans drive.

“The speed limits here are really just a suggestion,” she said.

“We turned on our cruise control, set the speed and even the police flew past us, you are crazy,” she said.

The video has been liked over 200,000 times and thousands of people have expressed their views on the women’s views in the comments.

“I don’t think you’ve been to a cafe yet, it sounds like a restaurant,” said an American.

“Girl, where the hell can’t you order a latte in San Francisco?” Brewed coffee is the standard, but all coffee shops have a full espresso menu,” added another.

Other women also said they had experience with stubborn men.

“I had an American who bothered me so much about my social contacts that I ended up saying, ‘We don’t have that in Australia,'” said one woman.

One man said he didn’t realize how much he was speeding until he came to Australia.

‘I noticed that you keep driving exactly to the limit in Australia. I got so many photo tickets there,’ he said.