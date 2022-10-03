Australian woman stunned by American dating tactics in Los Angeles

<!–

An Australian woman on holiday in America was surprised when a man asked her out by leaving a note on her car windscreen.

Shelby Mills, a former Love Island contestant from Queensland, said this type of approach would never happen Down Under, but admitted she respected the man’s ‘hunt’.

The 28-year-old shared a photo to Instagram of the note, which was scribbled on a napkin after the man spotted her in the Los Angeles neighborhood.

The note read: ‘IDK [I don’t know] if you like black guys but your [sic] nice shawty. Let me drink and eat you, no BS. I work two jobs and I drive.’

‘Text me if you [sic] interested,” he added before sharing his number, which Mrs Mills covered with her hand.

She captioned her photo of the note: ‘Hahaha finding notes on your car. I love America. Respect the rush.’

Ms Mills, an OnlyFans model, is on holiday in California after a sun-drenched summer in Europe followed by trips to New York and Alaska.

The former Love Island star said this type of approach would never happen Down Under, but admitted she respected the man’s ‘hunt’. The note (pictured) read: ‘IDK if you like black guys but your [sic] nice shawty. Let me drink and eat you, no BS. I work two jobs and drive. Write to me’

Ms Mills is certainly no wallflower when it comes to social media and is one of Australia’s top earners on OnlyFans.

In September last year, she came clean about her cosmetic work, admitting to undergoing rhinoplasty, lip fillers and Botox.

‘How much plastic surgery have you done besides rhinoplasty?’ one follower asked her on Instagram.

“Just my nose, I haven’t had any plastic surgery other than fillers,” she replied.

‘I have lip fillers and Botox, that’s all, but it’s not plastic surgery, so…’

Ms Mills rose to fame in 2018 on the first season of Love Island Australia. Since making it big on OnlyFans, she’s bought a $2 million waterfront home on the Gold Coast.