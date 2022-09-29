Australian woman spends $20,000 pokies win on brand new car

A player who won close to $20,000 after playing cash has given his money towards a brand new car.

The NSW woman won big after taking a gamble at her local pub and walking away with more than $16,674.

The lucky player wasted no time in spending his winnings on a well-deserved brand new MG3 hatchback.

The vehicle is one of the country’s best-selling light hatchbacks and comes with a number of advanced features.

Rear view camera, rear parking sensors and LED daytime running lights are among the benefits.

“Thanks to my local pub for my new car,” Ms Yates wrote on Facebook.

For most of its history, MG – also known as Morris Garages – was associated with British open-top roadsters, but that changed with Rover’s collapse in 2005, when the Chinese state-owned SAIC group took over.

Since then, MG has become synonymous with budget SUVs and hatches made in China – a far cry from its 1924 origins as a sports car marque.

MG became a top ten car brand in Australia last year and in July was the country’s seventh most popular brand ahead of Subaru and Nissan, data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries showed.

The MG3 hatch is now the best-selling car in its light car segment.

The car comes in three specifications, Core at $18,990, Core with navigation at $19,490 and Excite, which retails at $20,490.

An MG spokesman told Daily Mail Australia that by becoming the number one seller in the segment, it has beaten its new vehicle rivals.

“The continued popularity of the MG3 is testament to how many Australians have found this model to suit their needs in terms of both style and performance,” he said.

‘Additionally, for peace of mind, MG comes with a comprehensive seven-year unlimited mileage warranty and access to more than 100 dealers around Australia and New Zealand.’