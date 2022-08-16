Australian woman refuses to get out of a Port Douglas pool sceaming ‘you’re f***ing joking right?’

<!–

An Australian woman was thrown from a holiday resort after yelling at staff for asking her to get out of the pool as she waded around with a drink.

The 45-year-old completely lost the plot when an employee was asked last week to jump from the pool at the Oaks Port Douglas Resort in far north Queensland.

The woman repeatedly refused to leave the four-star resort’s pool and challenged the female employee to “let me out” before unleashing a vigorous tirade in front of children and shocked resort guests.

‘I’m a 45-year-old woman on holiday with a drink. You’re kidding, aren’t you?’ she screamed, before dropping several c-bombs.

A hotel worker confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that police had been called to get the woman out of the pool.

She was evicted from the resort the next day.

“We called the police and everything was settled,” he said.

“She’s been kicked out of the hotel. She stayed one more night and then she left.’

The woman is seen having a drink while confronted by a hotel employee, who tries to calm her down before asking her to leave.

‘I’m on a goddamn vacation. You make a damn scene, not me,” she cries.

“Take me out, get me out, I’m making a *** scene.”

Other hotel guests can laugh and gasp in the background as the woman walks around the pool, holding up her drink as she grows more hysterical.

‘Make me, make me, make me. I’m a 45-year-old woman on vacation.’

