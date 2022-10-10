Australian woman makes up to $480 a day living a 'nomad' life and picking fruit in rural towns

<!–

A young Australian woman has revealed she is earning up to $480 a day picking fruit in regional Australia after swapping her city life for the country.

Kirasie Tatefrom Sydney, moved to Orange to work with his father, who is a full-time professional fruit picker.

The 23-year-old is originally from Lismore, New South Wales, but moved to Sydney five years ago before deciding to go back to her roots.

“I’ve traveled to beautiful regional towns across the East Coast that I would never normally go to,” she told FEMAIL.

“While it’s certainly not a glamorous job – you work long hours and camp with shared facilities – there are benefits.”

Tate has also been to places such as Gayndah in country Queensland and Huonville and Richmond in Tasmania for his work.

The 23-year-old told FEMAIL that the fruit-picking process is laborious – workers have to use a clipper to carefully cut a fruit from its stem and then drop it into their bags, which continue to fill boxes.

Fruit pickers must also take special care not to bruise or damage the fruit in the process.

Tate is particularly fond of the ‘beautiful’ sunrises and sunsets she gets to see as part of her work, along with the added benefits of interacting with farm animals such as horses and cows.

But the part-time fruit picker revealed that certain parts of the job are less than ideal, citing one instance where she woke up with a green tree frog stuck to her cheek.

‘The rain is particularly bad – as it means you can’t work and just have to take time off.’

The tangerine season, which runs from April to June, was interrupted due to the torrential downpour.

“All the fruit just falls to the floor,” she said.

Many have expressed a desire to experience Tate’s nature-oriented life.

“You’re living the dream — I wish I could do this and get out of town,” one man said.

“My mum had great experiences picking fruit in her 20s, I hope to do it too one day,” said another.