Australian woman is crushed at Korean Halloween event and regrets not being in a position to save her friends

An Australian woman has spoken openly about her death during a mass stampede at a Halloween event in South Korea that left 158 ​​people dead.

Miri Doe revealed the trauma of broken ribs and “severe kidney and liver damage” she sustained during the tragedy in Seoul’s Itaewon nightclub district on Oct. 31 in a TikTok post.

The stampede saw hundreds of young people struggling on a night out to escape the hustle and bustle of the crowd trapped in the neighbourhood’s small streets.

“I don’t know why I survived when my friends couldn’t,” she said, revealing that two of her friends died in the tragedy.

“I’m genuinely upset and angry that I couldn’t help them or protect them.”

She also described her near-death experience and how the “out of control” crowds pushed her to the ground.

“When I fell I saw my friend for the last time, I stumbled and I was swept away by the sea of ​​people and there was a tremendous pain in my chest and in my head,” she said.

“At that point I thought I was going to die because I couldn’t breathe… and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to die, I’m really going to die, f*** it.’

But Ms Doe said she miraculously woke up “gasping for air” during the fatal incident. Since then she has been hospitalized with injuries to her neck, arms and internal organs.

“My friends and I were in Itaewon because we just wanted to have a good time, but nobody thought something like this would happen,” she said.

The TikTokker wore a hospital vest needed to stabilize her injuries as she described her trauma, which included a confronting image of herself in hospital in “her most critical stage.”

“I suffered severe kidney and liver damage, I broke my ribs and my neck,” she said.

Ms Doe’s posts followed the death of an Australian woman, Justina Cho, who succumbed to her injuries last month, about two weeks after being entangled in the deadly mob.

Ms. Cho, who was born in South Korea and moved to Australia when she was three years old, died after being rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Her tragic death came two weeks after the death of her Australian friend, Grace Rached, who was just 12 days shy of celebrating her 24th birthday when she was killed in the stampede.

Ms. Cho had only recently returned to South Korea in the months before the crush, leaving her sister and two friends, Nathan Taverniti and Ms. Rached, around Itaewon at the time of the crush.

This year marked the first time the highly anticipated Halloween festival in Seoul was properly held since the Covid lockdowns.

Police received the first call from a concerned reveler shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time on the night of Oct. 31, before the full-blown infatuation developed around 10:20 p.m.

Officials confirmed dozens of revelers at the scene went into cardiac arrest with horrifying photos and footage of the streets and train station surrounding the crowd full of bodies.

According to local aid workers, most of the victims were women in their early twenties and teenagers.

Officials believe the crush was the result of a huge crowd flooding a narrow street near Hamilton Hotel, a local party hotspot, following rumors of a celebrity sighting.

Dozens of people received CPR on the streets of Itaewon, while many others were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Photos and videos on social media show horrific scenes of panic in the aftermath of the crush as people tried to flee.

One particularly disturbing video showed dozens of people struggling to breathe and staying upright in the crowd as rescuers struggled to free the seriously injured.

More than 1,700 aid workers were deployed from across South Korea to respond to one of the deadliest crowds in recent history.