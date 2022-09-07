Australian woman calls out ‘annoying’ Bali act many of us are guilty of

<!–

An Australian woman has scolded ‘nasty’ Bali travelers after they reserved pool lounges with towels or personal items and then left without using them.

Vacationer Angela Scott, who stays at the Grand Inna Kuta resort in Bali, saw the same guests go to the pool every day and reserve sunbeds with personal items, then leave them unoccupied.

Ms Scott shared her frustrations on the ‘Bali Bogans’ Facebook page on Wednesday, saying she had nowhere to sit, despite the pool being empty and sunbeds unoccupied.

“I can’t believe she came down and reserved two more lounges and put towels on them before she left. FFS,” Ms Scott wrote.

‘Lovely hotel, been here for a week, only downside every day the same people come out, put an item on the loungers to reserve and then disappear.

‘It’s really annoying, tempting to throw’ [the towels] in the pool and sit down.’

Many Australians agreed, saying they found the tanning bed blockers ‘very annoying’.

‘Had the same problem for the 4 days we stayed there. Every morning, without fail, each bed was ‘reserved’ with a towel or personal item. We were too cowardly to move it,” Hannah Crugnale said.

Chris Mutch said it was his “absolute pet hate when he was in Bali.

“Damned ignorant, wayward people,” he said.

Others said she should just remove the stuff and get the tanning bed for herself.

“If this happens when I’m there I’ll move their shit, this shouldn’t be and I don’t give a shit if you’re not there, that’s too bad,” said Buffy Murrace.

Suzanne Schembri agreed, saying, Angela, you’re too nice and if you sit back and whine about it, they’ll just keep feeling like they own the joint,” she explained.

“I would just remove the stuff and sit down. You paid for the hotel and amenities.’

Bali isn’t the only destination where tanning bed blockers have infuriated tourists.

In June, hotel staff at the Gran Costa Adeje Hotel in Tenerife took towels that had been placed on empty sun loungers by guests trying to reserve the sunbeds.

Vacationer Amanda Proctor filmed the moment workers grabbed dozens of towels that guests had laid out on empty loungers to reserve the best seats next to the pool.

Footage shows three hotel workers picking up the hotel's yellow towels from the sun loungers, and a man is seen carrying more than 10 towels over his shoulder

Footage shows three hotel workers picking up the hotel’s yellow towels from the sun loungers, and a man is seen carrying more than 10 towels over his shoulder

Proctor said staff at the hotel, which has four pools, took the bags and towels from the guests and left a note on the sun loungers telling them where to pick up their belongings.

The holidaymaker said there was a sign at the hotel not allowing guests to reserve sunbeds before 10am.

She said it was “absolutely hilarious” to see people come back and get their towels from the sun loungers, adding that some didn’t return until mid-afternoon.

In 2017, footage surfaced of people racing for sun loungers at Hotel Servatur Waikiki in Gran Canaria’s popular Playa del Ingles resort just as the pool opened at 8am.

According to hotel insiders, people start queuing at 7:30 a.m. every day to get a first-class spot in the front row of lounge chairs.

Julie Larsson called her humorous Tiktok video ‘sunset wars at 6am’ as she filmed holidaymakers in Majorca rushing to grab sun loungers

Sources say the British and Irish are the worst offenders.

In many cases, they lay down their towels and have breakfast before returning at their leisure. The hotel has a total of almost 500 rooms, of which more than 150 sunbeds are visible on the images.

The problem of sunbeds collapse got so bad that hotel staff were instructed to remove towels from the sun loungers that had been left empty for two or three hours.