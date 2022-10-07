Australian almost wins Italian Super Jackpot after buying ticket through The Lottery Office

<!–

An Australian man missed out on winning AUD$424 million in an overseas lottery jackpot with just one number, taking home just a fraction of the money instead.

The man, 51, from Sydney’s Neutral Bay collected AUD$23,000 in prize money as the division three winner of the Italian Super Jackpot on Sunday.

His lottery close has pushed this Saturday’s jackpot to AUD$436 million. Aussies interested in grabbing a ticket for the Italian Super Jackpot can do so through the Lottery Office.

The Sydney man said he has only been playing the Italian lottery for a year and is thrilled to have already won.

“I plan to invest in a celebratory bottle of Jameson,” he said.

The Lottery Office CEO Jaclyn Wood said the Italian superjackpot is steadily attracting more players with its large prize pools up for grabs.

“When Australians buy tickets in our lotteries, we buy a matching ticket in the overseas draw and when one of our customers wins, we pay them the exact amount of the winnings we collect from the overseas ticket.”

Australians can buy international lottery tickets through The Lottery Office for a chance at bigger jackpots

‘The Lottery Office is 100 per cent Australian owned and operated and we are passionate about enabling Australians to benefit from international lotteries as these draws are often significantly larger on average than what you would find in a traditional Australian lottery.’

Ms Wood said international lotteries often have larger prizes for low division wins compared to Australian ones.

“Everyone dreams of winning big, so having the opportunity to take advantage of these lotteries has incredible potential regardless of which division our players win,” she said.

‘For example, the US Powerball, which is matched with our USA Power Lotto, holds the world record for the biggest prize ever at AUD$2.2 billion, while the biggest ever Australian lottery payout was AUD$111 million.’