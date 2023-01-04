Australian weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth: One million lighting strikes

More than a million lightning strikes were recorded in a widespread storm that hit two states this week.

Victoria and NSW were hit by massive thunderstorms on Monday as a cold front spread from the country’s northwest all the way to the southeast.

It was then that 1,023,173 lightning strikes were recorded within 700 km of Wagga Wagga from early morning to late evening according to Weatherzone.

Many of the storms brought large hail and damaging winds, with the largest gust of 60 mph recorded in Wilcannia in western NSW.

The wild weather in NSW and Victoria comes as record-breaking flooding has engulfed Western Australia’s Kimberley region, while flood warnings remain in effect in nearly every state.

This is what the weather looks like in each state.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Flooding has inundated the homes of about 1,200 residents of Fitzroy Crossing and residents have flown to Broome.

The Fitzroy River is expected to peak at 15.7 metres, surpassing flood records by nearly two metres.

Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm called it a ‘once in 100 years’ flood and an urgent evacuation order has been issued for residents of Willare and Noonkanbah to move to higher ground

The Federal Government has approved a request to assist Australian Defense Force aircraft and personnel in the evacuation of residents of Fitzroy Crossing and nearby areas.

Ex-tropical cyclone Ellie continues to wreak havoc east of Broome with heavy downpours forecast across the region until Thursday.

There is likely to be up to 200 mm of rain in 24 hours.

“People in northern WA experience this type of weather at this time of year, but the long-lasting nature of this event and associated flooding are unusual and dangerous,” said a spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology.

Locations that could be affected include Broome, Derby, Cape Leveque, Cockatoo Island, Fitzroy Crossing and Kuri Bay.

Up to 250mm could fall on the Dampier Peninsula in the next 24 hours.

A shocking number of lightning strikes were recorded in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania thanks to the widespread storm, details pictured

Damaging winds are averaging speeds of up to 70 km/h with peak gusts of around 100 km/h occurring at Cape Leveque including Broome late Thursday morning.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie is expected to finally move east steadily on Friday.

VICTORIA

Upstream floodwaters are extending flooding along the Murray River, which is expected to continue through mid to late January.

A moderate flood warning is in place for Mildura and Wentworth.

Minor flooding occurs at Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend and Euston.

Edward River near Moulamein fell below the minor flood level of 15 feet (4.6 m) on Tuesday morning and is currently falling.

NEW SOUTH WALES

A moist unstable air mass produced severe thunderstorms in parts of NSW on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that severe thunderstorms were detected on weather radar near Bilpin, Colo Heights and Badgerys Creek.

These thunderstorms are moving south and are expected to affect Camden, Campbelltown, Picton, Richmond, Penrith and Appin.

Large hailstones were seen in many of the storms like this one near Primrose Sands in Tasmania

Harmful winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall can cause flash flooding in Grafton, Penrith, Katoomba, Tamworth, Gunnedah and Tambar Springs.

Major flooding is occurring at Menindee, where the river level is currently stable at around 10.20 metres.

A further rise in the river could raise the flood level to 10.7 meters – higher than the 1976 flood record of 10.47 metres.

A moderate flood warning remains in place along the Lachlan River at Hillston and the lower Murrumbidgee River at Balranald.

Minor flooding continues at Booligal.

Upstream flooding causes prolonged flooding along the Murray River.

Pictured: Scone in NSW

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Ten flood warnings remain in effect in South Australia after being issued last Friday.

Despite this, the weather has cleared over Adelaide, where cloudy but warm conditions will continue through the end of the week.

The sun is expected to come out on Friday, when temperatures will remain in the high 30s for the weekend.

TASMANIA

The southern state will see steady cloud cover for the rest of the week.

However, Hobart remains relatively dry with temperatures around ten degrees.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

Damaging wind gusts, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are expected and could lead to flash flooding.

Canberra will be mostly cloudy for the next few days.

A moist unstable air mass produced severe thunderstorms in parts of NSW on Wednesday afternoon. Pictured is a woman sheltering from the rain under an umbrella as she crosses a street in Sydney

QUEENSLAND

Queensland is experiencing a drench this week as the remnants of ex-tropical Cyclone Ellie blanket most of the state.

It has caused flooding in multiple regions, including major flooding of the Georgina River and moderate flooding of the Flinders River.

There are minor flood warnings in the Norman, Gilbert, Nicholson, Leichhardt, Upper Herbert and Diamantina rivers.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the South Coast district on Wednesday afternoon.

It is likely to bring damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding for several hours.

Locations that could be affected are Beaudesert, Boonah and Springbrook.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

The Northern Territory is still covered in a massive downpour left behind by ex-tropical cyclone Ellie.

It was wet and steamy in Darwin on Wednesday, with up to 35mm of rain expected in the northern capital.

An additional 25mm is expected to fall each day until the weekend, when rain is expected to ease.