Australian wait FOUR YEARS for a brand new Toyota Landcruiser

Australian drivers are being forced to wait four years for an all-new Toyota LandCruiser due to ‘unprecedented global demand’, even though the most ordered style has been around for almost 40 years.

The LandCruiser was Australia’s fifth most popular vehicle in August with 2,379 orders placed.

Drivers who want four-wheel drive are even more keen on an older, classic Japanese-built model, the 79-series GXL ute, which has been in production since the mid-1980s.

This old-school wagon even outsold the latest 300-series wagon, which only went on sale at the end of last year.

Interestingly, the 79-series GXL ute – with a shape dating back to 1984 – was the most popular in the LandCruiser range with 493 of the double-cab version sold last month, data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries showed.

Buyers are so frustrated waiting for a brand new one — nominally priced at $75,000 — that late-model used models sell for upwards of $125,000.

Australian drivers have been waiting four years for a brand new Toyota LandCruiser

Despite having outdated features – from a long gear stick to sheet metal for the door inside – drivers seem to like the no-nonsense reliability and ability to travel anywhere in Australia.

It still has a separate stick for the four-wheel-drive transfer case, when most modern SUVs have an electronic dial to switch between high or low ranges for off-roading.

In an era where most cars have curves, this LandCruiser has straight lines and gutters over the doors instead of a streamlined exterior.

The silver door handles look something like a 1983 Toyota Corolla.

A Sydney Toyota dealership salesperson told Daily Mail Australia the wait had stretched to four years and last month they were told to stop taking orders for brand new models.

“We have to stop taking orders because of the current wait,” he said.

“At that time we are unable to take orders.”

The majority of new cars sold in Australia are SUVs, with drivers overwhelmingly opting for a modern soft-roader such as the Toyota RAV4 or Mazda CX-5, which are in the top 10 of the monthly sales charts.

But the powerful Toyota LandCruiser, one of the more capable off-road machines, is consistently one of Australia’s most popular cars.

The 79 Series GXL double cab

The LandCruiser name refers to the sleek new 300 Series wagon, which first went on sale last year, and the 70 Series shape – which covers the old-style 79 Series ute.

Australia’s most popular cars in August 1. TOYOTA HILUX: 6,214 sales 2. FORD RANGER: 4,497 sales 3. TOYOTA RAV4: 2,482 sales 4. TESLA MODEL 3: 2,380 sales 5. TOYOTA LAND CRUISER: 2,379 sales 6. MAZDA CX-5: 2,325 sales 7. TOYOTA COROLLA: 2,115 sales 8. MITSUBISHI TRITON: 2,087 sales 9. HYUNDAI I30: 1,975 sales 10. ISUZU UTE D-MAX: 1,928 sales Source: Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries

This LandCruiser has been the most popular line-up model in every month of 2022, even as queues have formed for the latest 300 series wagon.

The 79 series double cab GXL ute version has consistently outsold the more high profile VX and Sahara models of the new LandCruiser.

For 2022, 3,985 of the 79-series GXL have been ordered so far, compared with 2,387 for the latest VX and 2,066 for the Sahara.

The old-school GXL workhorse comes with a 4.5-litre V8 turbo diesel – producing a moderate 151 kilowatts of power – and a touchscreen radio, but it still has a retro digital clock and an old-school ignition key instead of a modern stop-start button.

The GXL model costs a nominal $75,600 new, but used late-model examples are listed for $125,000 on Carsales.

The old model was even more popular than the all-new 300 Series LandCruiser wagon, with 493 of the 79 Series GXL Double Cab sold last month compared to 407 for the luxury VX model, which is priced from $121,772.

The new LandCruiser is not available with a V8, with Toyota instead supplying them with a V6 twin turbo that is more powerful, with 227kW of power compared to 200kW for the V8 on the discontinued 200 Series.

The 79 Series single-cab GXL model – in old form – was the third most popular LandCruiser with 321 sold in August, with a list price of $73,050.

This made it even more popular than the all-new 300 Series LandCruiser Sahara, of which 319 were sold despite its $139,832 price tag.

The old-school GXL workhorse

The 79 Series GXL ute LandCruiser

A Toyota spokeswoman said it had tried to get more stock sent to Australia.

“Demand for new vehicles is at an unprecedented level,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘In Australia, to support the strong demand, Toyota Australia has continued to work closely with our global production team to secure as many vehicles for our market as possible and minimize any impact.

‘Waiting times will vary depending on the individual customer’s model, variant and specification requirements.

“Due to the constant evolution of this situation, Toyota dealers are best placed to continue to provide updates to our customers on delivery timeframes for individual orders.”

The GXL model

Toyota’s website advises of long waiting times, with shortages of computer chips and Covid supply restrictions hampering production of new cars and making used cars more valuable.

“Due to unprecedented global demand, we are currently experiencing extended wait times,” it said.

The old LandCruiser is much more popular as a wagon than as a wagon, with 87 of them in this form sold in August, not including seven troop wagons.

For comparison, 1,166 of the carriages were sold in both single and double cabins.

Toyota markets the old LandCruiser as the 70 Series, but data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries classifies the car as the 79 Series and the wagons as the 76 and 78 Series.

When this form first went on sale in 1984 – to replace the much-loved FJ40 LandCruiser – new Australian cars were still taking leaded petrol and Bob Hawke was prime minister.

The Internet was not available to the public until nearly a decade later.

Only the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, which debuted in 1982, has been around longer.

A Sydney Toyota dealership salesperson told Daily Mail Australia the wait had stretched to four years

The old Land Rover Defender had been in production in the same form from 1948 to 2016.

Toyota has been selling four-wheel drive vehicles since the debut of the BJ model in 1951.

It was renamed the LandCruiser three years later, with 10 million vehicles since sold worldwide.

A limited 70th anniversary edition of the vintage LandCruiser was released last August, but they quickly sold out.