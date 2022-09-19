Australian Vanessa Spano left embarrassed and in tears after being body shamed at a fashion store

<!–

A shopper has told of the moment she was humiliated in a clothes shop because she asked for an item in a larger size.

Vanessa Spano, from the Gold Coast, wears a standard size 12-14 and said she cried in her car after the incident at an unnamed store.

Talking to 7 Lifethe 27-year-old said she was ‘shocked’ and ’embarrassed’ when an attendant told her in the ‘lowest possible tone’ that they don’t carry her size.

‘Honestly, her words hurt. It made me feel like I don’t matter because of my size and that I don’t deserve the same level of service as a smaller woman,” she said.

In a TikTok clip, Vanessa spoke about the exchange, saying she was ignored by staff as she browsed the store before finding some dresses she liked and going to fittings to try them on.

She felt that one of the dresses was too small, so she stuck her head out of the cubicle to ask for help.

“I ended up getting the attention of one of the girls who worked there and I was like, ‘I was wondering if I could get another size in this dress?'” she recalled.

Before she finished her question, the employee interjected and said, ‘Yeah… a bigger size I guess?’.

Despite being shocked by the rude interruption, Vanesa remained polite and told staff that the next size up ‘would be great’.

‘The girl asked me what size I was ready to wear and I was like ‘I’m wearing a large so can I get an extra large please?’ and in the lowest possible tone, she turned to me and said, ‘We don’t carry your size here.’

Vanessa said the woman’s response was loud enough for all the other shoppers in the changing rooms to hear her embarrassment.

“I understand that some places don’t go up to a certain size, which is fine — kind of annoying — but the fact that she had the audacity to say that in that tone,” she said.

Stunned by the assistant’s icy attitude, Vanessa got dressed and left the store as quickly as possible when the assistant ‘grabbed’ the clothes from her without acknowledgement.

“I went back to the car and cried a little bit,” she said.

‘Honestly, if she had just said to me, ‘I’m really sorry, but unfortunately we don’t have the dress in an XL’, I would have been so fine, but she was so rude to me in that moment and embarrassed me in front of everyone.’

Vanessa said it is not the first time she has been treated badly by retailers because of her ‘curvy figure’.

She said she has felt a noticeable difference when shopping for clothes between now as a size 12-14 and when she was a size 8-10 pre-pandemic.

Before Covid, she said she was ‘treated well’ by retail staff and was able to find clothes easily, but now it is a ‘whole new shopping experience’ where she has been met with hostility.

‘It is already difficult to find nice clothes that fit you well. It makes women like me not want to shop for this purpose,’ she said.

Vanessa hopes that by sharing her story, customers of all sizes will be offered the same level of service and respect and wants employers to know how some of their staff can treat people.