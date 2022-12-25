Australian UFC star Jack Della Maddalena wins Rookie of the Year award after huge year of wins

Breakout Aussie UFC fighter Jack Della Maddalena is being recognized as the best young contender in the UFC after a ferocious run of knockouts in 2022 – and he says he’s just getting started.

The Perth welterweight made a statement during his first year in the UFC by knocking out every opponent the organization put before him.

Della Maddalena took just under nine minutes combined to stop Pete Rodriguez, Ramazan Emeev and Danny Roberts – making a name for himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in the promotion.

ESPN certainly noticed the Australian’s skills and last week named the 26-year-old striker UFC Men’s Rookie of the Year.

Awarding Della Maddalena the prestigious gong, ESPN noticed his streak of knockouts and the accuracy of his punch – which seems to be on another level for his opponents so far.

The West Aussie thanked both the UFC and ESPN in an Instagram post, hinting that he may have found an opponent for the UFC 284 card in his hometown.

“Good first year on the tools, thanks to both @espnmma and @ufc for the Rookie of the Year award,” he wrote.

“I’m looking forward to starting next year on February 12 in Perth. So far five have said no, but it looks like we’ve got someone. Fight news soon.”

Prospect of the Year: Jack Della Maddalena is clear to me. 3-0. Tight boxing. Molten Danny Roberts who is a tough guy. Plenty to be excited about heading into 2023.pic.twitter.com/j8xajFnT35 — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) December 23, 2022

Della Maddalena, who hasn’t lost a fight since 2016, told Daily Mail Australia last month that the worst thing about knocking out all his opponents in the UFC is that no one wants to fight him now.

“It was hard to find an opponent,” he said. “I was just waiting, everyone said no.”

“Other fighters know I’m dangerous and aggressive and they’ll know they fought, so they don’t want to fight. There’s not much in it for them.’

Instead of slowly building his career, Della Maddalena prefers to fight as often as possible – and now he wants to take on someone at the top of the stacked welterweight division.

“I look at the top 15 and definitely think I belong there. I think I can give them all a fight. I feel like I can beat many if not all of them.

“I just need the chance.”

UFC 284 in Perth promises to be one of the biggest UFC events of 2023, with Australian featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski stepping up a division to take on Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.