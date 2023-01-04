Australian trying to deliver pepper spray through Dublin Airport is trained by an Irish police officer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian man has been released on bail by authorities in a dramatic border clash for attempting to bring pepper spray into Ireland.

The man, who goes by the TikTok name shearingshedvlogs, was trying to get through Dublin Airport this week when he was stopped by police and given a hard lesson.

The first video showed him talking to a security guard at the x-ray machines before being told that the police would be on their way.

The second video showed a female Irish police officer speaking to him explaining that the pepper spray was classified as a ‘firearm’ in Ireland due to its dangerous nature.

“You can’t carry this, you shouldn’t have this in the country, period and to bring this through an airport is ridiculous,” said the policewoman (pictured) at Dublin Airport

“It’s illegal to carry this in Ireland, this is classed as a firearm,” the officer said, holding up his pepper spray in a plastic bag.

“That’s ridiculous,” he yelled, before she chided him again.

“Come here and I’ll tell you something, that’s your opinion, this is our country, these are our rules,” she said.

The man replied, “my mistake,” as the officer said airport police confiscated the item, before dropping another bomb.

“Because it’s illegal, the state police are also on their way… you can’t get through an airport with this,” she said.

“You can’t carry this, you shouldn’t have this in the country, period and to bring this through an airport is ridiculous,” she added, taking his word for it.

Some social media commentators chose to honor the policewoman (pictured) by saying ‘she is so professional’

He also tried to reason with an airport security officer.

“Bro, I can’t believe you’re calling the police… it says on the label [of the spray] it complies with the laws of air travel,’ the Aussie traveler said.

Social media users reacted to the post about how quickly the man was silenced by the female cop, with some laughing at the way the Irish speak.

“Bruh, it got shut down so quickly,” said one commenter.

“Come here and I’ll tell you something,” joked one observer.

Some honored the policewoman saying “she is so professional” and “well done to this officer”.

Pepper spray is used to incapacitate people by causing difficulty breathing, temporary blindness and a burning sensation on the skin

“Never argue with an Irish police officer,” added another.

“Just try and get into Australia with a banana let alone a gun,” said another.

Pepper spray is used to incapacitate people by causing difficulty breathing, temporary blindness and a burning sensation on the skin.

It’s a defense mechanism in a small aerosol that contains an inflammatory substance called capsaicin.

They are typically used by police as a crowd control measure or when it is unsafe or unnecessary to use a weapon.

As a rule, it is illegal to carry pepper spray in hand luggage on flights, but they may be allowed in checked bags, but only with approval from airlines, who may be required to inspect the item.

In Australia, it is illegal to carry pepper spray in hand luggage and both Virgin Australia and Qantas prohibit leaving the items in checked bags.