Australian traveller shares how she got a new passports in just days after her dog destroyed hers

An Australian traveler has shared how her dogs gnawed at her passport just days before going abroad, forcing her to wait in line for seven hours to get a new passport for her flight.

In a post to the Australian Passport Delay 2022 Facebook group, the Melbourne woman said she would have to apply for a whole new passport, despite her old one being valid for another six years due to the damage her pets had done to it.

She advised travelers who are in a similar situation to go straight to the passport office and queue instead of waiting for a confirmation email.

“I could go on and on about the back and forth and the misinformation I’ve had over the past five days. But I won’t bore you,’ she said.

“All I’m saying is what you get from Australia Post, and the passport call center is different from going to the passport office. And paying for priority doesn’t mean you’ll receive it within 48 hours.”

The determined traveler waited in line for seven hours where she finally got her new passport

The woman said she had to apply for her new passport on Tuesday afternoon to receive her new passport on Thursday, but when she went to the post office that day, she was told there was “no chance it would be ready.”

On Friday morning, she called the post office who told her that the application hadn’t been received until Wednesday and that she would have to wait 48 hours.

The determined traveler went to the passport office instead of waiting for a confirmation email and stood in line at the pick-up line where she was told to go home and not “wasting her time.”

However, she didn’t give up and waited seven hours in the line of inquiry where she finally got her new passport.

‘If you haven’t received the email saying it’s ready for pick-up and you’re leaving in 24 hours, please go in and line up at the REQUEST LINE…not the pick-up line’, she advised.

“When they went to the pick-up counter at the post office again this morning, they said ‘go home, you won’t get it today’. When they went to the line of inquiry, they walked out the back and had a manager look at it. Three hours later it was ready.’

Dozens responded to the comments expressing their relief that the woman finally received her passport and shared similar experiences.

‘My chihuahua did the same and was still waiting for my passport seven weeks later,’ said one woman and another wrote: ‘They love passports, our dog did the same with my husband’s passport’.

‘Oh no!!!! Naughty dogs. So glad you made it!! I was there this week after 16 weeks of waiting and we fly on Tuesday!’ exclaimed a third.