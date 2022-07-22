Australian tourist dies in Seminyak, Bali after falling from Haven Hotel balcony

A 47-year-old Australian man has died in Bali after falling four floors from his hotel room.

The man was reportedly seen ‘staggering’ in room 403 of the Haven Hotel in Seminyak, Bali, before falling from his balcony onto the pool deck at about 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Witness Sara Winata told CNN Indonesia she was on the hotel’s pool deck when around 7:45 PM she heard screams and people banging on the windows on the fourth floor.

A 47-year-old Australian tourist died in Bali after falling four floors from his hotel balcony to the pool deck below (pictured, Kuta nurses tried to treat the man)

She then ran and told hotel security guard Ahmad Sopy and together they went to the fourth floor where they reportedly discovered the noise was coming from room 403.

Ms. Winata said the two were trying to get into the room when they heard a loud noise from the pool deck below.

She said she and Mr Sopy went back to the pool where they found the 47-year-old Australian.

Balconies at Haven Hotel in Seminyak, Bali, overlook the hotel pool and deck (above)

“The guest of room 403, or the victim, was unconscious. When she looked up to the fourth floor, the witness saw no one,” Denpasar police spokesman Ketut Sukad told CNN.

A nurse from Kuta II Health Center pronounced the tourist dead at the scene, reportedly suffering serious head injuries and several broken bones.

It is known that the man would be staying at the hotel from July 20 to 25.

Sukadi said Kuta police were investigating the man’s death and obtained CCTV footage of the man entering room 403.

“Camera footage shows the victim stumbling alone in hotel room number 403,” he said.

The 47-year-old Australian tourist was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from four floors of his hotel balcony to the pool deck below (above) and sustaining serious head injuries

The news comes just weeks after Australian tourist Joshua James Connell died after falling 15 meters from the pool deck of his hotel in Phuket, Thailand, landing on a tin cafe roof.

Mr. Connell balanced on the pool fence just before his fall.