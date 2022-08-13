Australian tourist arrested for riding moped through the ruins of Pompeii branded a ‘barbarian’

<!–

An Australian tourist was arrested after he was caught riding his moped through the ancient ruins of Pompeii, Italy.

The ‘barbarian’, reportedly 33 years old, was detained by security after traveling about a mile around the world-famous archaeological park.

The tourist claimed he was unaware that he was not allowed to drive through the 2,000-year-old site, which was famously destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site does not allow tourist vehicles, and thankfully, in this case, the park confirmed that no parts of the old town had been entered or damaged.

The man has since been charged with ‘unauthorized access’.

The park has released a statement confirming that no damage has been done to the World Heritage Site

The park said in a statement: “The route followed is a dirt road outside the old city walls, used by all-terrain vehicles for excavation work.

‘It is safe, restored and not open to the public. So at no time was there any danger to visitors or to the archaeological heritage.’

The episode lasted only “a few minutes thanks to the efficient work of guards and cameras,” who then detained him until police arrived.

The Australian man, who was called a ‘barbarian’ by Italian media, later apologized for the incident. Authorities believe he entered the site illegally through the service entrance, which is used by maintenance vehicles.

Earlier this year, a woman and a male friend caused damage to the Spanish Steps in Rome with their rental scooters after the woman threw the vehicle down the stairs

The news comes just weeks after two American tourists caused $25,000 in damage on Rome’s Spanish Steps by throwing e-scooters away from them.

In June, the 28-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were each fined €400 (£338) after being caught on camera ‘deliberately’ sliding a scooter down the 18th-century Trinità de Monti stairs.

Rome’s heritage protection body said it caused fractures to the 16th and 29th steps of the right-hand staircase.

Because the woman deliberately pushed her scooter down the stairs, a more formal complaint was filed against her for damaging the sacred stairwell – an offense punishable by up to a year in prison or a minimum fine of €2,050.

A Saudi Arabian man was charged earlier this year for attempting to drive his rented Maserati down the stairs, breaking a piece of travertine stone.