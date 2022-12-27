Australian Too Hot to Handle Bombshell Imogen Ewan Throws Extravagant Baby Shower Party

Imogen Ewan has shared snaps from her recent baby shower on Instagram.

Hosting a girls’ lunch to celebrate the special occasion on Tuesday, the 24-year-old Too Hot To Handle star aptly decorated her humble abode for her gathering of friends.

Wearing a white dress for the event, the reality star also made sure to include her 252,000 followers in the excitement, posting a series of photos to her account.

Australian Too Hot to Handle bombshell Imogen Ewan, 24, hosted a gender reveal party after showing off her baby bump on her Instagram account.

“Get used to watching me slink into every photo for the next 3 months,” she captioned one photo.

But fans were quick to quiz Imogen in the comments, asking who the father is.

‘Who is the baby’s daddy?’ asked a fan.

According to comments that Imogen liked, she is expecting a child with businesswoman Tremaine Fernandez.

She rose to fame after a brief stint as the Australian bombshell in the new season of Netflix’s raunchy dating show Too Hot To Handle.

This came after her recent announcement on December 18 when she shocked fans by revealing that she is expecting her first child, a girl.

The Sydney influencer took to Instagram to introduce her growing baby bump.

Imogen was a new addition to the cast of Too Hot To Handle in season 4, entering the series as an outsider.

When Imogen arrived at the resort, she was given the chance to choose one of the contestants as her date and chose McKinnon, who had already been involved with fellow contestant, Flavia Laos.

When Creed found out that Imogen was also Australian, he was instantly taken with her and the two hit it off immediately.

With Imogen in the picture, a love triangle was inevitable and it ended disastrously for Creed and Flavia.

As Imogen and Creed grew closer, it became clear that their bond was too strong for Creed to continue with Flavia.

The love triangle left Creed and Flavia heartbroken and a lesson in love.