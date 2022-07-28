Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios reveals his biggest regret from Wimbledon Grand Slam final loss

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has admitted that his infamous tantrums on the court are in fact a calculated tactic, revealing that he thinks he would have won the Wimbledon final had he played against anyone other than Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios was his quintessential open self on Tuesday, hosting a Q&A session on his Instagram stories and inviting fans to “ask away” for a little “Nick Kyrgios honesty.”

The abrasive Aussie often makes headlines for his way of playing on the field, whether it be heated conversations with umpires, smashing rackets or spitting at the crowd.

It’s something that often shakes fans around the tennis world, and they were even brave enough to ask him if his “antics were tactical or calculated.”

“Look at my win/loss record, titles, big wins and prize money and you’ll work it out,” Kyrgios said.

He has a top career ranking of 13, has won more than $16 million, has a 63 percent win-loss rate and has won six titles.

It is safe to say that King Kyrgios concludes that it is indeed a deliberate tactic.

The Wimbledon runner-up played in his first-ever Grand Slam final at the event and went down 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in a spirited outing against one of the greatest players of all time.

When a user asked Kyrgios what his “biggest lesson” was from his first singles Slam final, Kyrgios didn’t have much regret.

“Honestly, I feel like my first Slam final was impressive,” Kyrgios wrote.

“Next time I would try to ride the emotional wave a little more smoothly, but I realize how much was at stake.

“I feel that if I had faced anyone other than (Novak) Djokovic in the final, I would have won with the way I play,” Kyrgios wrote.

During the Q&A, Kyrgios also revealed that he and his girlfriend Costeen will be trying Hatzi for their first child next year.

Kyrgios and Hatzi enjoyed a spot of rest and relaxation in the Bahamas after a tiring Wimbledon campaign.

He is currently in America for the US Open, which starts on August 29.

He withdrew from the Atlanta Open this week, citing an unspecified injury; though he was still healthy enough to play doubles with fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis.