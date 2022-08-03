Australian tennis fans are left shattered as Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Laver Cup for sick mother

Exhausted Australian tennis fans have applauded Nick Kyrgios for withdrawing from next month’s Laver Cup to spend time at home with his family, while his mother Norlaila still suffers from failing kidneys.

The Canberran has a close relationship with his family – which includes brother Christos, sister Halimah and father Giorgos – and has previously revealed that he didn’t know how much longer he had tennis as he struggled with the desire to spend more time with them.

He announced that he would be skipping this year’s Laver Cup on social media to be by their side.

Nick Kyrgios with his mother Nill, who is struggling with serious health problems

‘No Laver Cup for me this year!!! I’ll let you all know. I must have that time at home with my family and beautiful girlfriend,” Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram story.

Kyrgios has previously revealed that his mother has struggled with failing kidneys, while brother Christos has also said she has had heart problems in the past.

Norlaila will get a kidney from husband Giorgos, provided the couple is compatible.

Nick Kyrgios announced on social media that he will not be playing in the Laver Cup, which will take place in September this year.

At last year’s Laver Cup, Kyrgios admitted there was one thing more important than a long career on the pitch: family.

‘This is probably my last Laver Cup. I don’t know how much longer I will be playing tennis,” he said at the time.

‘My mother is not doing well with her health. I’d like to go back and see her.’

Nick Kyrgios with sister Halimah (left) and mother Norlaila – the Kyrgios clan is very close

The Laver Cup, which pits Team World against Team Europe, is said to feature the so-called ‘Big Four’: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, a salivating prospect for tennis fans.

Kyrgios, who was in his best form during his wild ride to the Wimbledon final, would have been unmissable, both as an entertainer and a valuable presence for Team World.

He is one of the few players to have competed in all four previous editions of the tournament.

Nick Kyrgios (right) also cited his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi (left) as a reason for skipping the Laver Cup

The decision to skip the Laver Cup left many fans on social media in despair, though he was applauded for making the right decision for himself and his family.

“I’m sorry he’s not playing this year,” one wrote, while another commented: “I respect it. Tour takes him out of Australia for a long time.”

Would have been so good to have him in team world against the big four — TJ (@_TJ932O) August 2, 2022

Reasonable. Too bad he isn’t playing this year. I’m really intrigued to see who’s playing for team world now. — Sam Innes (@sam_innes19) August 2, 2022

really rough news for the tennis community. — rational Kyrgios fan (@tennisfanwbrain) August 2, 2022

Kyrgios has been in the US since going to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

The Aussie played in the Atlanta Open, and despite being forced out of singles due to a mysterious injury, he continued to play doubles with good mate Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Nick Kyrgios recently won the Atlanta Open doubles title with compatriot Thanai Kokkinakis

The pair won the final against another Aussie duo, Jason Kubler and John Peers, in straight sets.

It comes after their remarkable Grand Slam double win at the Australian Open earlier this year.

It was an incredibly successful tournament for Australia, with Alex de Minaur taking the singles title.