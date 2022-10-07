Australian tenant outraged at real estate agent's rude email about an upcoming inspection

<!–

An Australian tenant has shared her outrage at the ‘extremely rude’ email she received from their property manager.

The Sydney woman posted a screenshot of the email to Reddit, which said her rental property’s owner is requesting a home inspection and to ‘clean up’ in preparation for their visit.

The agent said they had noticed ‘clothes on the floor’ and a ‘spider web near the balcony doors’ during the last visit and for her to fix the minor issues.

‘Is it just me or is this extremely rude of the estate agent? Tired of this, this is our HOME,’ wrote the woman, who has been renting her apartment for the past two years, to the post.

The email said the owner was in town and wanted to see the unit for himself, so requested an inspection for Tuesday, October 18th.

“During the inspection we noted that the bedrooms are tidy, clothes on the floor, cobwebs near the balcony doors, the bathroom and shower area could be cleaner,” the statement read.

“I would suggest cleaning up the place so it’s better to represent to the owner.”

The furious tenant added that there have been problems with the apartment, including water damage, and the agent had come to the house the previous week to do an appraisal — an event she did not believe requires the home to be spotless.

She responded to the agent, saying their apartment ‘won’t always look like a show home’.

They clarified that the inspection referred to by the property manager was an appraisal and that their home was ‘immaculate’ at the last ‘actual’ inspection according to the notes and photos.

“As this previous visit was termed an ‘assessment’ and not an official inspection – we did not take the time to make it aesthetically pleasing to you and as such you caught a ion between our cleaning and tidying cycles,” she wrote.

The woman attached the email stating that the last visit was an assessment and not an inspection and reminded them that she had to come home from work in the middle of the day to let them in.

“I apologize if this email has become confrontational, that is not my intention, but we found your comments quite rude,” she said.

“And as such just wanted to clarify that had it been made clear that this was an inspection, we would have made a concerted effort to have the unit tidier for your viewing.”

Hundreds took to the comments to share tenants’ anger at the ‘petty’ correspondence.

“My realtor said she mainly has to check that there is no physical damage to the property, not if there are any clothes on the floors/beds and some cobwebs,” wrote one tenant.

‘This is some little s***. A spider web?!? Ridiculous. I like my spiders, they eat mozzies in the summer,’ said another.

‘How clean a tenant’s room is doesn’t reflect on the agent at all, but that arrogance sure does,’ said a third.

“I think the problem might be that the spider is not on the lease and they want to check its credit history,” joked a fourth.