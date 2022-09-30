Australian teenager slammed for relationship with 48-year-old man says she’s deeply in love

She said she would eventually marry and have children with him

An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the pair have received.

Jorja McMahon, who is just 19, and 48-year-old Graham entered into a relationship three months ago when she was ‘in a tough life situation and in a bad headspace’.

talking with news.com.auJorja said she received a lot of negative reactions online and from friends with some calling Graham a ‘pedophile’.

Jorja McMahon (right), 19, has opened up about her relationship with Graham, 48, and the cruel comments they received

The controversial couple met in front of their apartment complex while Jorja was waiting for a taxi to get to her job at McDonald’s.

Graham offered to help Jorja get to and from work if she put money into his account for fuel every week, which she said she was ‘happy to do’, and the pair struck up a friendship.

‘He didn’t try to get into my pants like every other man has tried and he treated me with so much respect from the start. There was definitely chemistry, she said.

After four months of being friends, Jorja confessed how she felt about Graham.

He was initially reluctant to take the relationship further due to their age difference, asking Jorja if she was sure she ‘wanted to go down this road with him’, but she was adamant that she was deeply in love.

The pair were friends for four months before Jorja confessed her feelings and they started dating. Graham was initially reluctant, but Jorja assured him she was in love

She said Graham treats her ‘like an absolute queen’ and better than anyone before.

When the couple first started officially dating, they were met with a lot of animosity and nasty comments due to their age difference.

Some called Graham a ‘pedophile’ and said Jorja was using him for money.

Jorja said the pair get “dirty looks” when they are out in public together and has been told Graham is old enough to be her father.

‘I’ve even lost friends over it. People can have an opinion, but sometimes they should keep it to themselves, she said.

When they started dating, they were met with lots of cruel comments, with some calling Graham a pedophile and others saying Jorja was only with him for money

‘I’ve also had many single friends get jealous of how he treats me and try to flirt with him.’

Graham supports his teenage girlfriend when she has a bad day, helps with doctor appointments and was by her side when she was rushed into emergency surgery just a month into their relationship, according to Jorja.

She said Graham is ‘so supportive and encouraging’ and ‘constantly reminds’ her how ‘beautiful’ she is.

Jorja is convinced that Graham is her ‘soulmate’ and plans to eventually marry and have children with him.

The teenager said she has always wanted to be a mother and have children with someone who treats her well.