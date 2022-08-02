Australian tech company Metigy collapses after recently being valued at $1billion

An Australian brand marketing start-up valued at $1 billion by venture capitalists just months ago has collapsed, leaving dozens of employees dumbfounded.

Founded in 2015 by CEO David Fairfull and CTO Johnston Lin, Metigy appointed trustees Cathro Partners on Friday night.

About 75 employees reportedly work for the company and were notified on Monday, while some wrote online that they had no idea of ​​the situation.

Metigy’s clients are small to medium-sized businesses that use the company’s artificial intelligence technology for marketing insights and growth strategies.

Metigy co-founder and CEO David Fairfull (pictured) had previously helped build and sell two other start-ups, We Are Social and The Brave Group

Prominent investment firms had already bought into the company, and only two months ago, another round of capital raising with more investors was staged.

A presentation for that funding round claimed that Metigy’s revenues increased by more than 300 percent in 2020 and 2021 and that it had more than 25,000 customers in 92 countries, the report said. Australian Financial Review.

Investors used the company as an example of a high-performing start-up that could appreciate in value if it went public under an IPO.

According to documents filed with the corporate watchdog ASIC, Metigy had 30 shareholders, including the founders, their employees and investors.

There was talk of expansion in the US and Southeast Asia and driving the company on the ASX.

An investor, private equity and venture capital firm Five V, valued the company at $1 billion as of April 2022.

It had invested $2.5 million in 2020 and another $5.3 million the following year.

CEO David Fairfull had previously helped set up and sell two technology companies – We Are Social, sold to China’s BlueFocus in 2013, and The Brave Group, sold to Powerlan in 1999.

The name Metigy comes from the Greek goddess of wisdom Metis and the word strategy.

Co-founder and Metigy’s chief technology officer Johnston Lin (pictured)

Employees took to LinkedIn after being notified of the appointment of administrators on Monday.

“We’re pretty shocked,” one employee wrote.

“It’s not because we didn’t care enough or because we were underperforming or because market conditions weren’t in our favor — and that’s always going to be the hardest thing to deal with when you’re working as hard as we are.”

“It’s heartbreaking…I could see we’ve turned a corner with the product over the past few months and what’s to come in the coming months,” wrote another.

Administrators Simon Cathro and Andrew Blundell of Cathro Partners said they were hopeful investors would get their money back.

“We are investigating the urgent sale of Metigy’s assets and intellectual property as part of the voluntary administration process and consider a sale in this process to be a godsend,” they said.