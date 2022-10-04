Australian tattoo artists reveal who handles the pain better out of men and women

The short video has been viewed more than 800K times in less than 24 hours

Aussie tattooists have revealed who they think tolerates the pain better — men or women.

In a 30 second TikTok videoyou hear a woman ask three artists at work who is better in the chair.

Two admit without hesitation that women have a higher pain tolerance compared to men, but the third disagrees.

After being asked the question, the first male tattoo artist said with a laugh, “Girls for sure – it’s not even a debate, or it’s not even close. Girls sit much better than boys.’

The footage then cuts to a woman who shared her thoughts on the subject while she was at work.

“Um, 100 percent girls. Yeah, for some reason they just take pain better,” she said.

While the first two believe that women cope better with pain than men, the third tattoo artist thought otherwise.

According to him, it varies from person to person and is not necessarily based on gender.

“A lot of people say yes, but it’s really individual. It’s not even gender specific I would say, it’s just up to the individual himself,” he said.

In just 20 hours, the video has since been viewed a whopping 836,000 times — and other TikTok users gave their two cents on the subject.

“No tattoo pain worse than my monthly cramps,” one woman wrote.

“We are literally born to give birth, we are strong as,” added another.

A third said: ‘Compared to pregnancy, getting a tattoo is my calming place – but agree with the last man!’

But some men claim that they have been tattooed several times before and have felt little to no pain.

“I can easily fall asleep when I’m tattooed,” said one man.

“Bro, I got my first tattoo two weeks ago and it’s so much less painful than expected,” added another.