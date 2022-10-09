Australian swimmer Cate Campbell reveals she 'had a complete breakdown' after Tokyo Olympics

Australian swimming legend Cate Campbell has revealed she ‘had a complete emotional breakdown’ just weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two gold medals.

The 30-year-old bravely opened up about her struggles with mental health on Sunday morning, revealing she was in such a dark place that all it took was a minor electrical mishap for her to completely break down.

Growing up in the African country of Malawi before moving to Queensland with her family aged 9, Campbell has won five Olympic, four World Championships and six Commonwealth Games gold medals for Australia – but for all the success there have been painful periods of terrible lows.

A crucial part of Australia’s gold medals in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley relays in Tokyo last year, Campbell revealed weeks beforehand that she had to go on medication to deal with serious mental issues she struggled with privately.

Australian star swimmer Cate Campbell has opened up about ‘having a complete emotional breakdown’ in the weeks leading up to the Tokyo Olympics last year

Such was the extent of her anxiety and depression, all it took was for the power to trip in her house to crumble, emotionally.

“I started medication just four weeks before the Tokyo Olympics because I realized I wasn’t coping with my anxiety and depression,” Campbell said on Channel 9’s Today Show on Sunday.

‘I had a complete emotional breakdown because the power in my house went out and I was sobbing and crying on the floor and I was like, stop it, this is not a normal reaction to the power trigger. Something is going on here.

‘And I think it took me to get to the point, it took me pushing myself to my absolute breaking point before I decided to seek help or support and then I reached out and made another appointment a psychologist and luckily I was able to get in very quickly and started seeing them regularly,’ Campbell revealed.

Cate Campbell, pictured at the Australian Open earlier this year, wants to normalize discussions about mental health

You could say it’s a brave move to be so raw and vulnerable on national television about a health journey that’s so intensely personal; but it is a counterproductive statement in some respects.

As part of research for Mental Health Month, a survey by the Mental Health Association NSW found that despite all the efforts to raise awareness over the past decade, 91 per cent said there is ‘still a stigma in Australia around mental health’.

Consider the fact that more than two out of five people experience a mental health disorder in their lifetime, according to the federal government, and it becomes clear that many people have a problem with many people having mental health problems.

In the same survey, 90 percent said that at some point in their lives they have ‘been afraid or embarrassed to ask for help for their mental health’: and Campbell is one of those people.

(L-R) Emma McKeon, Brittany Elmslie, Bronte Campbell and Cate Campbell after winning the 4x100m freestyle relay at the Rio 2016 Olympics

(L-R) Emma McKeon, Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell and Meg Harris after going back-to-back in the 4x100m freestyle at last year’s Tokyo Olympics

Part of the all-conquering Australian swimming team, which has won 58 Olympic gold medals, a number of members such as Leisel Jones, Ian Thorpe and Kyle Chalmers have unfortunately revealed that they have suffered from mental health problems.

Like many members of the community with stigma still strongly present, they too suffered in silence, and Campbell said she felt an element of shame that she was dealing with mental health issues.

Despite the fact that mental health is a kind of injury to the brain, just like a dislocated shoulder or torn hamstring.

Cate Campbell is one of Australia’s most decorated and beloved swimmers, having won five Olympic, four World Championships and six Commonwealth Games gold medals

“For a really long time, I struggled and suffered in silence, like a lot of people, because I was so consumed by shame,” Campbell said in his interview Sunday morning.

‘I felt it was a personal mistake on my part that I couldn’t think my way out of a mental issue or a problem or an injury as I like to call it.

‘I have never been ashamed to talk about my physical injuries, I have been very open about the fact that I need lots of physiotherapy, that I need massages, that I often go to sports interests, that I often need really intensive anti-inflammatory medicine, for which I go to a chemist and have to hand in a script.

‘But when I have to hand in my script for my anxiety and depression medication, I still feel that same feeling that there’s something lacking in me that I’m going to have to ask for like a little bit. a little extra help. It just shouldn’t be the case,’ said Campbell, with the defiance of someone determined to change that.

Despite suffering ‘a complete emotional breakdown’ in the weeks leading up to the Olympics last year, Campbell didn’t feel she could tell anyone.

Campbell, pictured at Golden Slipper Day in 2019, is now a vocal advocate for mental health and skin cancer

It is simply remarkable that she was able to perform at such a high level to the extent that she brought home two gold and one bronze medal.

‘I started medication just four weeks before the Tokyo Olympics because I realized I wasn’t coping with my anxiety and depression … I let it get to the point where life was almost unmanageable for me until I was willing to seek that help, Campbell said.

‘Seeing that people can still achieve these things, I hope that other people will normalize their talk about it (mental health).

‘Things had gotten out of control and I needed to seek help; but I wasn’t willing to share it with other people … (but) we should be able to talk about fights,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s inherently bubbly, down-to-earth demeanor and excellent swimming skills have made her a favorite among Australian sports fans

Star Olympian and beloved Aussie Leisel Jones has opened up about the lowest point in her life when she planned to take her own life. Like Campbell, she wants to normalize talking about mental health

It’s a similar story with fellow legend Leisel Jones, who also revealed she dived to such depths just before the 2012 London Olympics that she considered suicide.

“My whole identity and self-esteem was wrapped up in swimming, and when I got that gold medal that I so desperately wanted, I really questioned who I am without swimming,” Jones said on LiSTNR’s A life in greatness – with Sarah Grynberg in August.

‘I thought, “I’m not myself, I’m not well”, there were no other options for me, work or study, and I didn’t think there was any way out of it.’

Luckily for Jones, when she was at the lowest point in her life, her coach happened to knock on her hotel room door — and she lives to tell the story and inspire others to seek help — just like Campbell.

Cate Campbell has also been vocal about Australians needing to get their skin checked after she was diagnosed with stage one melanoma in 2018. She is pictured here addressing the National Press Club about skin cancer on 21 .September

Campbell has also been vocal about Australians needing to get their skin checked after her terrifying battle with melanoma; her strength to want to help others with elements of health so intensely personal is incredibly admirable.

The 30-year-old is currently making a comeback in the pool and you’d be a brave person to bet against her.

If you or someone you know needs immediate support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or via lifeline.org.au. In an emergency call 000.