Australian Survivor’s Shayelle Lajoie flaunts her sensational physique and cosies up with new man

Shayelle Lajoie wowed the audience with her toned physique and physical prowess during her stint on Australian Survivor.

And earlier this week, the fit 31-year-old was spotted with a mystery man in the Sunshine Coast.

The pair appeared to be returning from a day of surfing, with Shay looking relaxed in a purple bathing suit bra and a white towel wrapped around her waist.

Her washboard abs showed and she let her raven locks flow loosely behind her.

The yoga instructor’s friend looked equally relaxed in baggy casual clothes and was seen unpacking a surfboard from the back of their ute.

The mystery man then gave Shay a big warm hug as the two huddled under the warm rays of the sun.

Shayelle was a contestant on Australian Survivor: Blood Vs Water earlier this year, appearing on the Channel 10 show with her then-boyfriend Ben Watson.

She previously said she was cast because of her strength and determination.

“Because I’m physically strong, socially adaptable and definitely not one to shy away from a challenge,” she said.

She said she wants to focus on college after the show, but isn’t against a new reality TV opportunity.

The biomedical student told The Latch in April, “I’m just going back to college; I’m halfway through and I really just want to finish my studies.

“But if that means taking it easy every second semester and going to a reality show, then I’m excited!”