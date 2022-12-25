Australian Survivor will premiere at the same time as MAFS and Australian Idol reboot

Three of Australia’s top-rated reality shows go head-to-head on January 30.

In a clash of the TV titans, Channel 10 will premiere its new format Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains alongside the premieres of both Australian Idol on Channel 7 and Married At First Sight’s on Channel 9.

While Australian Survivor and MAFS boast established fanbases, Australian Idol producers hope to capitalize on viewers’ lust for early 2000s nostalgia as it returns for the first time in over a decade.

Channel 10 will premiere its new format Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains at the same time as both Australian Idol on Channel 7 and Married At First Sight’s on Channel 9 premiere. Left is Australian Survivor presenter Jonathan LaPaglia and right is MAFS bride Bronte Schofield

The singing competition will feature an all-star jury consisting of Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark and Harry Connick Jr.

Married At First Sight will see a new crop of loveless bachelors desperate for their fairytale wedding, with presenters Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla returning as experts.

Meanwhile, Survivor’s new season features a mix of celebrity contestants and returning players.

Australian Idol returns to the screens for the first time in over a decade and will see an all-star lineup of judges. Pictured LR are judges Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor, Amy Shark and Harry Connick Jr

Some of the big names include actress Sharni Vinson, former Miss World Australia Sarah Marschke and author Benjamin Law.

Former contestants Shonee Bowtell, George Mladenov, Nina Twine, Hayley Leake, Shaun Hampson and Jordie Hansen will also return to Australian Survivor next year.

Channel 10 recently released a trailer showcasing locations for the new season, which was filmed in Samoa, where the show was last filmed in 2016 and 2017.

Married At First Sight will see a new crop of loveless bachelors desperate for their fairytale wedding, with hosts Mel Schilling (left), John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla (right) returning as experts

Earlier this year, host Jonathan LaPaglia said fans can expect big things in 2023.

“Playtime is over,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Back at the office making the next season of Survivor… and it’s going to be a ripper.”

Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains premieres Monday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m.