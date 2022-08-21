Australian Survivor: Shayelle Lajoie shows off sensational physique while surfing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is the former Australian Survivor star who is known for her sensational physique.

And Shayelle Lajoie seemed to be in the best shape of her life when she went surfing on the Sunshine Coast.

The super-fit 31-year-old made sure all eyes were on her as she hit the waves and showed off her athletic prowess.

Australian survivor Shayelle Lajoie showed off her sensational physique as she showed off her impressive surfing skills on the Sunshine Coast

At one point, Shayelle was caught in the air when she caught a wave on her pink surfboard.

After surfing, the brunette bombshell slipped out of her wetsuit and revealed a red bralette and green bikini bottoms as she changed in the parking lot.

She appeared to be fit as she displayed her extensive tattoo collection.

The super-fit 31-year-old made sure all eyes were on her as she hit the waves and showed off her athletic prowess

Shayelle was a contestant on Australian Survivor: Blood Vs Water earlier this year, appearing on the Channel 10 show with her then-boyfriend Ben Watson.

She previously said she was cast because of her strength and determination.

“Because I’m physically strong, socially adaptable and definitely not one to shy away from a challenge,” she said.

At one point, Shayelle was caught in the air when she caught a wave on her pink surfboard

Shayelle said she wants to focus on her biomedical studies after the show, but isn’t against another reality TV opportunity.

She told The Latch in April, “I’m just going back to college; I’m halfway through and I really just want to finish my studies.

“But if that means taking it easy every second semester and going to a reality show, then I’m excited!”