Australian supermodel Catherine McNeil returns to the catwalk after dumping Chic modelling agency

Australian supermodel Catherine McNeil has made a stunning return to the international catwalks after a three-year hiatus.

Looking like she never left, McNeil made her comeback as a model for Versace and Burberry at Milan and London Fashion Weeks.

Draped in head-to-black for Versace, McNeil joined an all-star line-up on the catwalk with Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Later, in London for Burberry, she joined legendary beauties Naomi Campbell and Irina Shayk on the runway.

Catherine McNeil returned to the international catwalk in Milan and stepped out for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show

Catherine later reappeared in London, this time walking for Burberry alongside Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell

But McNeil’s return to the world fashion scene has the industry abuzz for a different reason following news that she has dumped her longtime Australian agent.

McNeil made the decision several weeks ago to sever ties with country top model powerhouse Chic after two decades in the stable.

The move, which has shocked many in local fashion circles, comes as the one-time Girlfriend Model Search winner signs a new deal with industry newcomer Modules Management.

It’s an extraordinary get for the smaller agency run by veteran agent and Sydney regular Jaz Daly.

Daly, McNeil and Daly’s daughter Willow shared some group photos to Instagram hinting at the new business relationship

‘Peace, love and light with a sprinkle of go f–k yourself,’ Daly captioned this recent photo. The mother and model agent runs the agency Modules Management

Daly, 50, made headlines back in 2016 when her former agency JD Management went into voluntary administration.

The Bondi local, who counts Anthony Bell, Michael Clarke and club king Julian Tobias as close friends, suffered a dramatic fall from grace at the time, bowing out of business owing nearly $400,000 to creditors.

Among them were Home And Away star Pia Miller’s beau Tyson Mullane, PE Nation designer and socialite Pip Edwards and up-and-coming models Estelita Huijer, Lilla Conradsen and Maddy Elmer.

It’s understood the break-up also ended Daly’s friendship with Edwards, with the two former BFFs deleting each other on Instagram soon after.

Daly (second from right) seen here with friends Anthony Bell and Michael Clarke

Daly (R) made headlines back in 2016 when her former agency JD Management went into voluntary administration.

Daly recently hinted that she had arguably secured Australia’s top runway model after posting a series of snaps of McNeil on her Instagram account.

Daly wrote a photo of McNeil’s appearance for Versace; ‘VERSACE BABY. MY GIRL IS BACK!!!!! AND WE’RE OFF.’

McNeil’s defection to the smaller agency has caused a stir in Sydney’s famously close-knit fashion scene, with some expressing shock at the move.

“Chic has always been there for Cat, so it’s almost unbelievable to see that relationship come to an end,” said a fashion insider.

Another noted that the move was interesting since McNeil has very publicly stated via her social media that she is now clean and sober after struggling with drug issues in the past.

Daly, meanwhile, enjoys a robust social life and often shares pictures of parties at Sydney’s best bars and restaurants.

A Chic Models representative, contacted for comment, declined to comment on McNeil’s move, saying only that they ‘wish her the best.’

Daly has also been contacted for comment.

McNeil (R) with model Daisy Lowe at the height of her modeling fame, appeared in the famous Pirelli calendar back in 2010

McNeil’s iconic Vogue Australia cover, which launched her to global superstardom in 2007

McNeil’s return to form follows an extended break for the Brisbane-born beauty, who stepped away to address personal health issues back in 2019.

During her break, McNeil moved to Noosa with boyfriend and ex-NBA player Miles Plumlee, where the couple got engaged in June.

Recently, the 33-year-old was forced to defend her health against online trolls who attacked her after she posted a selfie on her Instagram page.

The brunette wrote in the caption, ‘[Vacation] day one, here we go,’ as she notes her location as Samaná, a city in the Dominican Republic.

Concerned fans were quick to comment on her physique with one writing: ‘Malnourished, you don’t look healthy or strong.’

McNeil was branded ‘too skinny’ after posting this selfie to her Instagram followers while on holiday in the Dominican Republic

The frustrated model hit back, putting her slender frame down to ‘sobriety, eating clean and working out like a machine’

The model got engaged to former NBA player Miles Plumlee back in June after the couple moved into a new home on the Sunshine Coast

A frustrated Catherine hit back: ‘It’s called sobriety. Eating clean and training like a machine.’

Born and raised just south of Brisbane in Loganholme, McNeil first rose to fame in 2007 when she appeared on the cover of French and Australian Vogue and landed campaigns for Versace, D&G, Jean Paul Gaultier and Donna Karan.

One of the few models in demand for both editorial shoots and the runway, she has also appeared in many high-profile catwalk shows during the 2007 season, including Balenciaga, Givenchy, Dior, Fendi and YSL.

Off camera, McNeil had a brief but headline-grabbing engagement to Ruby Rose back in 2010, but the couple split before the wedding.