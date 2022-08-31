<!–

Australian submarines will train alongside the Royal Navy on the newly commissioned British submarine, HMS Anson, the Defense Ministry said, strengthening military ties between the two nations.

The announcement came as Boris Johnson and other ministers attended a commissioning ceremony for the new Astute-Class nuclear-powered attack submarine in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

The two countries are deepening defense ties and have entered into the trilateral Aukus partnership with the US.

Through the agreement, the UK and US will help Canberra develop its own nuclear-powered submarines.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles took part in the HMS Anson commissioning ceremony as part of his first official visit to the UK since his party came to power.

The Royal Australian Navy will train on the new submarine – built at a cost of £1.3 billion – and the other, four, new, Astute-class attack submarines for the Royal Navy alongside British crews.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses in front of HMS Anson today as it is docked at BAE systems in Barrow-in-Furness to be commissioned into the Royal Navy

The world’s most advanced attack submarine HMS Anson has joined the Royal Navy fleet. Costing £1.3 billion, HMS Anson is capable of collecting vital intelligence, protecting other Royal Navy ships from threats above and below the waves, and destroying enemy military infrastructure

The training and exchanges “mark the beginning of a multigenerational naval partnership between the three Aukus nations,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD), the UK and the US have already welcomed personnel from the Royal Australian Navy for specialized nuclear training, with more to follow next year, before Australian submarines take to the sea.

Mr Johnson said: “HMS Anson is the perfect example of where leveling the UK and generating jobs, skills and growth in our country go hand in hand with global Britain.

“From the Pacific to the Baltic Sea, our submarine service protects the UK and our allies 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the deployment of Australian submarines alongside our British crews embodies the strength of the Aukus partnership.”

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: "Today marks an important milestone in the UK and Australia's preparations to confront the growing threats to the Liberal Democrat order, especially in the Indian Ocean.