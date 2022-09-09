Australian stars share special memories and encounters with the Queen following her death aged 96

Australian stars have shared their fond memories and encounters with Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Her Majesty died ‘peacefully’ at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, as Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

Elle Macpherson, 58, was one of the first to lead the tributes, with the supermodel looking back at her meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2011, ahead of her royal tour Down Under.

She also praised her incredible leadership.

‘I don’t know any formula for success. But over the years, I’ve found that some qualities of leadership are universal and often involve finding ways to encourage people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together.” , she wrote in her caption.

‘Queen Elizabeth II.. Let’s not take ourselves too seriously. None of us have a monopoly on wisdom.’

WNBA star Liz Cambage, 31, shared photos from the time she met the Queen at Parliament House in Canberra in 2011.

A moment I will keep in my heart forever. Rest in peace to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. There will never be another queen like her,” she said.

TV star Samantha Armytage also shared a heartfelt tribute, writing on Instagram: “An extraordinary woman.”

‘An extraordinary leader. So grateful to have lived during part of Her Majesty’s extraordinary reign… We will miss her,” she added.

Actor and musician Cameron Daddo said, “She’s been there all my life. I grew up singing God Save the Queen…and I always girded it. RIP Queen Elizabeth. Thank you.’

Former swimming champion Lisa Curry shared a lengthy tribute, recalling meeting the Queen at the Commonwealth Games in 1982.

‘A sad day. After 70 years on the throne, the Queen devoted her life to her role, but today that has come to an end,” she wrote.

“I had lunch with the Queen in Brisbane during the Commonwealth Games in 1982, with about six other athletes, just chatting about normal everyday things. And an honor to have been awarded an MBE. My certificate signed by Her Majesty.’

“Commonwealth athletes who won gold medals took the stage for the anthem God Save Our Queen,” she added. ‘A special memory for us. RIP QUEEN ELIZABETH. What a remarkable life you had.’

Pia Miller posted four black and white side portraits of the Queen during various stages of her long life.

“She was clothed in strength, duty, dignity and grace. Rest in peace. Our beloved queen,” Pia wrote in her caption.

Today Extra host David Campbell tweeted: ‘May her soul be at peace.’

Meanwhile, model Lara Worthington shared a short but sweet tribute via her Instagram Story.

“Thank you, Your Majesty,” she wrote, adding “1926 – 2022.”

Australia has joined the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death marks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the death of the 96-year-old.

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Flags will fly at half-mast over Australia on Friday as the country waits to hear how the official mourning process will unfold.

Her Majesty the Queen – Britain’s longest reigning monarch – passed away peacefully in Balmoral at the age of 96. Her son Charles is now king. He will stay in Balmoral tonight before returning to London with the Queen Consort, Camilla

King Charles III released this poignant statement in response to the death of his ‘beloved mother’ as he took the throne today

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute to the Queen, who will be succeeded by her son King Charles III in a move expected to renew the Republican debate in Australia.

“A historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end,” Albanian said in a statement.

“The government and people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are mourning a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the person who has been their greatest inner strength for so long.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian described it as a day of ‘deep sadness’

Mr Albanese said that ‘from her famous maiden voyage to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear that Her Majesty had a special place in her heart for Australia’.

“Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she had occupied in ours.”

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor has been Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.