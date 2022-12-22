Australian star Jacob Elordi slammed for ‘becoming American’ as he makes ‘error’ on his Instagram

<!–

Australian actor Jacob Elordi caused quite a stir on Thursday when he used the American spelling of “color” in a social media post.

The Euphoria star, 25, discussed some of the things he’s thankful for this Christmas, including his new movie role in Sofia Coppola’s biopic about Pricilla Presley and the “color” of money.

It didn’t take long for some of his 12.8 million followers to wonder why the Brisbane-born star didn’t use British spelling conventions, which are used in Australia.

One upset fan wrote, “no, he’s going to be an American,” while other fans were quick to agree.

However, another follower pointed out that there was probably a logical explanation.

They wrote that Elordi previously said he was a fan of the Tom Cruise movie The Color of Money, which uses the American spelling in the title.

Earlier this month, Jacob and director Sofia Coppola revealed another glimpse of their upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.

The Los Angeles-based actor, who will play Elvis Presley in the movie, shared an image from the set on Instagram last week.

Posed in a silhouette, the photo showed Jacob and his co-star Cailee Spaeny, who plays Priscilla, in retro clothes reminiscent of the 1960s era.

The highly anticipated biographical film, currently in production, will focus on Elvis and Priscilla’s life together before they became cultural icons.

It comes after Jacob revealed he was dangerously close to his money when he landed the role of Nate Jacobs in the HBO drama Euphoria.

The actor admitted that the series was his “final audition” and that he only had “$400 or $800” left in his bill when he tried out for his star role.