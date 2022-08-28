Australian star Hans in shocking cruise ship fall 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian accordionist Hans was seriously injured on Thursday evening after falling four meters aboard a cruise ship.

The America’s Got Talent contestant, whose real name is Matt Gilbertson, fell off the stage into an orchestra pit while performing on a cruise ship off the coast of Turkey.

The Adelaide-based artist posted a video of the aftermath of the incident on Facebook, showing an ambulance taking him away, along with a lengthy message.

Australian accordionist Hans (pictured) was seriously injured on Thursday evening after falling four meters aboard a cruise ship. The America’s Got Talent contestant, whose real name is Matt Gilbertson, fell off the stage into an orchestra pit during a performance on a cruise ship off the coast of Turkey

He wrote: ‘Dear ones. Some of you have reached out to me on socials and while I don’t want to alarm anyone, I do want to let everyone know what happened.

‘Thursday evening I was involved in an incident on stage during a performance on a ship in Europe where I fell 4 meters into an orchestra pit.

“It resulted in a crushed foot and some minor spinal damage. At this stage, the spine seems manageable, but I will need extensive surgery on my right foot.

The Adelaide-based artist posted a video of the aftermath of the incident on Facebook, showing an ambulance taking him away, along with a lengthy message. “It resulted in a crushed foot and some minor spinal damage. At this stage the spine seems manageable but I will need extensive surgery on my right foot,” he said of the fall.

He explained that he was flown from Turkey to London for emergency treatment. “Of course not an ideal situation, but it could have been much, much worse,” Hans added

“Of course not an ideal situation, but it could have been much, much worse.”

He explained that he was being flown from Turkey to London for emergency treatment and that he would have to cancel upcoming performances.

“Unfortunately… this means I can’t be on Broken Heel next week… and yes, I am aware of the irony of that! I was so looking forward to spending the weekend with all of you.

Gilbertson rose to fame in 2018 season 13 of America’s Got Talent where he appeared as his German alter ego Hans and made the top ten

He returned to the show for the Champions 2 round in 2020 (pictured), where he failed to make the top five

“Future shows are currently on standby until we have more of an idea of ​​my recovery plan,” he added.

Gilbertson rose to fame in 2018 season 13 of America’s Got Talent, where he performed as his German alter ego Hans and made the top ten.

He returned to the show for the Champions 2 round in 2020, where he failed to make the top five.