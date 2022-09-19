Australian soldier marching the Queens funeral reveals army’s role in procession

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian soldier preparing to march to the Queen’s funeral has shed light on plans to involve 39 of his comrades.

Her Majesty’s funeral begins Monday at 8pm AEST at Westminster Abbey in London.

Australian Brigadier General Mick Garraway said preparations for the 39 personnel selected to participate began immediately.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral begins Monday at 8pm (AEST) at Westminster Abbey in London

“It’s a great opportunity, it’s a great privilege for us to be involved in such a historic event,” he said. Today show

“All of our contingents here have been aware for some time that in the event of the Queen’s death we would have to be sent here to London… so we were essentially on a list.”

Brigadier Garraway said they were all watching the news for updates on the Queen’s deteriorating condition in recent months.

“In the end it was a surprise, but of course it goes pretty fast,” he said.

“Most of us got the floor last Friday and gathered in Sydney and then flew here to London on Sunday and Monday.

Australian Army Brigade Mick Garraway said: ‘It is a great opportunity, it is a great privilege for us to be involved in this historic event’

“The troops have worked really hard to prepare for a style of practice and a style of marching that we don’t normally do in Australia,” Brigadier General Garraway said.

“There’s been a lot of rehearsal, essentially we’ve been rehearsing the parade itself after hours here in London because of the required closed streets.”

The army held rehearsals at the nearby Army Training Center in Pirbright, about 30 miles west of London.

“The troops have been working hard to prepare for a style of marching and marching that we don’t normally do in Australia,” he said.

“They look forward to representing their country at this historic event.

“Everyone is happy to be working together in this environment… we are often out with the British, the Canadians and the Kiwis, so it’s great to come together on that Commonwealth team and be part of such a historic event.’