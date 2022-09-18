Australian soccer legend Mark Bosnich ties the knot for the THIRD time with Dwight Yorke as best man

Australian football legend Mark Bosnich married longtime partner Sara Jones on Saturday at a lavish ceremony and reception in Sydney; with former teammate Dwight Yorke by his side as a witness.

It is the third wedding of the former football pundit turned Socceroo, and he hopes this time will be the charm after he tied the knot at St Phillips Church in the CBD for a lavish reception at The Rocks.

Bosnich, 50, and Jones, 35, have been together for 12 years and have long waited for their happy day after the former star of Manchester United and Aston Villa was proposed on social media in 2018.

The couple have two children together, 10-year-old Allegra and five-year-old Cassius; with both neatly dressed and part of the bridal party.

Jones wore a sheer white bodice with lace detailing and a full Cinderella style skirt, pairing it with a gorgeous lace headpiece.

The dress was tied at the waist to emphasize the Samoan Australian’s fitted physique.

The bridal party had beautiful bouquets of red and pink roses with a delicate white baby breath.

A who’s who of Australian sports attended to watch the happy couple say ‘I do’, with over 150 in attendance.

Bosnich’s Fox Sports colleagues such as Cooper Cronk and wife Tara Rushton and Adam Peacock were spotted; while top political voice Graham Richardson and wife Amanda were also seen outside the church.

Fellow Australian football legends Craig Foster and Mark Rudan were also in attendance alongside Yorke, who was a teammate of Bosnich in the English Premier League (EPL).

After the long engagement, the wedding was also delayed by the pandemic, but Bosnich remained determined to have a “big wedding” in his hometown after growing up in southwestern Sydney.

Bosnich’s romantic and very Millennial 2018 proposal quickly went viral after he proposed to Jones via a video on Twitter while he was working in Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

Good evening/morning..this is a special birthday wish for my beautiful partner Sara..wish I was there..and special request..love you.xmb pic.twitter.com/GDZ52bWsqB — Mark Bosnich (@TheRealBozza) July 8, 2018

“Good evening from Red Square, and I just want to say to Sara, my dear partner, I hope you have a great birthday today,” he said in the video, which was posted to his Twitter feed.

“I wish I was there to celebrate with you, but I’m not, I’m here. And I would also like to ask you, I think it is very appropriate here in a very romantic place, will you marry me?’

Jones answered with a resounding yes, and the rest is history.

Saturday wasn’t the first time Yorke had stood next to Bosnich at the altar.

Macarthur FC’s current A-League coach, Yorke was a witness at Bosnich’s wedding to second wife Sarah Jarrett in 1999; a union that lasted only 14 months.

It got off to the worst possible start after Bosnich was arrested during his money-making party in Birmingham, England.

The talented goalkeeper, who was in his second stint at Manchester United, grabbed a photographer’s camera outside a strip club at 7am on the day of the wedding – but was thankfully released on bail in time without charge to marry Jarrett.

That was also after a sex tape was released of Bosnich and Yorke with four women in the latter’s house.

His first marriage was to England’s Lisa Hall, just two years after the couple married in Sydney in 1992 – although the UK Home Office at the time was investigating whether it was a marriage of convenience that allowed Bosnich to stay in the UK.

They eventually signed the union — but just three months later, Bosnich announced the marriage was over.

Always regarded as one of the most wonderfully talented goalkeepers in the world, Bosnich was plagued by personal and drug problems during and after his 210-game EPL career.

He found himself in hot water after giving a Nazi salute to opposition supporters in 1996, and developed an $8,500-a-week cocaine addiction after a ill-fated relationship with British model Sophie Anderton.

A failed drug test led to the end of his professional career in England, but he has since revived his public image and has built a career as an astute commentator for Fox Sports’ football coverage.