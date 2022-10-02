Australian singer Ruel reveals a bizarre bathroom faucet in a European hotel

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A strange hotel shower tap has left a British-Australian singer stunned, telling his followers it was the ‘most f***ed’ hotel bathroom’ he had ever seen.

Ruel, 19, shot the video in an Italian hotel during Milan Fashion Week and uploaded it to TikTok after finally solving the puzzle.

In the clip, the famous singer, whose real name is Ruel Vincent van Dijk, said he had found the most bizarre feature in any bathroom he had been in during his travels.

British-Australian singer Ruel (pictured) has revealed to his followers on TikTok the most “f***ing bathroom feature” he’s ever seen during his travels

“I’ve spent quite a bit of time in hotels over the last few years and every time I find that the shower in each hotel is like its own little puzzle because they all work very differently,” he said.

“I think I’ve come across the most cursed ones.”

Ruel showed viewers the inside of his shower, where he opened an overhanging faucet that turned on the bathtub.

He then pulled a small switch under the bath faucet and then turned the main faucet back on, but he claimed that the small switch actually activated the plug.

“I was so close to going down to reception and asking like a child how to work the shower or if it was broken,” he continued.

“I don’t know how I managed to figure this out.”

Ruel then pulled on a hidden steel hood located at the end of the bath faucet, which turned on the shower.

He described overseas hotel showers as a ‘f***ing Rubix cube’.

In the TikTok clip, which has more than 235,000 views, Ruel showed his followers how a secret steel cap was the only way to activate the shower in his hotel bathroom

Ruel is best known for his hit single Dazed and Confused, which has more than 209 million streams. Sir Elton John has previously praised the young singer’s talent

The TikTok clip has amassed more than 235,000 views and more than 52,000 likes.

Ruel has recently toured the world with concerts in England, USA and Germany. He released his newest single, You Against Yourself, in August.

He is best known for his hit song Dazed and Confused, which has more than 209 million streams on Spotify.

The young singer’s talent has previously been praised by music superstar Sir Elton John.